[PDF] Cardiac Marker Testing Devices Market Size Strong Revenue and Generated Opportunities

Cardiac markers are diagnostic tool, which are associated for diagnosis and risk detection in patients suffering from chest pain, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and acute myocardial infraction (MI). Cardiac marker test detects the endogenous substances, which are released during the blood circulation mainly when the heart is damaged or stressed, thereby, assessing risk and directing appropriate therapy that improves clinical outcome in high-risk patients. Cardiac markers are used in hospitals to either detect cardiac injury or to evaluate future risk of cardiovascular disease.

Myoglobin, homocysteine, troponin T (cTnT), troponin I (cTnl), creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), and C-reactive protein (CRP) are cardiac markers used for assessment of acute myocardial infraction. However, CK-MB, cTnl, and cTnT are used to identify and manage acute coronary syndrome in high-risk patients. Cardiac troponin I and T are most preferred and extensively used cardiac marker for myocardial injury, due to their higher sensitivity and specificity for diagnosis of myocardial infraction.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Helomics Corp., LSI Medience Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, and bioMerieux SA

According to Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), in 2016, acute coronary syndrome is estimated as the major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is also responsible for over 1 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually. Increasing incidence of myocardial infraction (MI) or heart attack, acute coronary syndrome, and consistent development in cardiac markers by existing market players are some of the factors fueling growth of the cardiac marker testing devices market. Moreover, high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, smoking, unhealthy diet, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption are some other factors which cause coronary heart disease and associated disorders. This in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global cardiac marker testing devices market in the near future.

According to a report by National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), in 2016, around 47% of geriatric population in U.S. have at least one of three major risk factor of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled high LDL cholesterol, and smoking. However, controlling these factors could reduce the risk of heart attack by 80%. BBI Solutions- a developer and manufacturer of raw material and finished test platforms for the in-vitro diagnostic tests, in 2017 announced to launch myoglobin antibiotics as a cardiac marker. These cardiac marker have been tested in ELISA assay before using it in commercial assay procedures and patient’s screening processes. The launch of new cardiac marker allows expansion of BBI solution’s antibodies portfolio in the global cardiac marker testing devices market.

According to American Heart Association (AHA), around 790,000 people in U.S. have heart attack every year. Furthermore, an estimated annual incidence of heart attack in the U.S. are around 580,000 cases and 210,000 recurrent cases. According to AHA 2017 report, myocardial infraction diagnosis cost around US$ 11.5 billion and coronary heart disease cost around US$ 10.4 billion, were estimated as the most expensive hospital discharge diagnosis. The number of cardiovascular disease cases is expected to increase to 131.2 million by 2035, accounting to nearly 45% of the total U.S. population, with expected cost to reach US$ 1.1 trillion, which in turn, is expected to drive growth of the cardiac marker testing devices market.

