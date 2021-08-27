[PDF] Cell Culture Market Is Witnessing High Growth and Future Scope

Cell culture is the procedure by which different cells are cultured in a laboratory condition, usually outside their normal living environment. They are then kept under carefully controlled circumstances so that they can properly develop into different types of cells. In most cases, cells are either grown on human or animal tissues, but there are also cases where cells are grown on non-living materials like rubber and plastic. These kinds of cultures are known as autoclaves. It has now become much easier to cultivate cells under laboratory conditions as more sophisticated tools and state-of-the-art microorganisms are being used. In cell culture, different sets of molds are used to induce certain combinations of cells into a culture medium. There are various kinds of media for cell culture and each one gives the culture medium its specific characteristic. Usually, the media is mixed with the cells so that they start growing and multiplying in the medium. This can either be in the form of gels, liquids, or sheets.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd., Cell Culture Company, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, and Lonza.

Key Market Drivers:

High funding for cell-based research all over the globe is the main factor that is expected to enhance the growth of the global cell culture market. For instance, in March 2020, the Government of Canada invested approximately US$ 7.0 million to the competitive research funding program for Stem Cell Network, in order to support advanced stem cell research in Canada. Moreover, the increasing product and service launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the global cell culture market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The increasing requirements for cell research studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, for coping up with the fast-spreading virus have increased the growth of the global cell culture market. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a tremendous increase in stress in healthcare organizations across the globe. For instance, according to World Health Organization, there were 43,540,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 1,160,650 deaths (as of October 28, 2020).

Key Takeaways

The global cell culture market is estimated to reach around US$ 33.1 billion by 2025 from around US$ 19.0 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of around 11.8% during the market forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of clinical trials in the world. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials, in 2020 during the start of the year, there have been around 325,787 clinical trials which increased to 362,525 by the end of the year.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global cell culture market, owing to the increasing prevalence of clinical trials in the region. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), currently, around 2.8 million study subjects and 10,974 ongoing clinical trials are going on in the United States. Moreover, high investment in the healthcare sector is expected to fuel market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the global cell culture market, owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes in the region. For instance, according to the Diabetic Association of India, India has around 77 million individuals suffering from diabetes. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is expected to augment the growth of the market.

