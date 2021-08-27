[PDF] Cervical Pillow Market Future Scope, Demand of Top Manufacturers: Coop Home Goods, Core Product International. Malouf, DC Labs, Mediflow

A cervical pillow is usually foam or a stuffed pillow that fits directly into the soft, curved cervical spine to properly compensate for the weak natural elasticity of the neck. The best cervical pillows provide adjustable support and adjustability within the head, to lessen the strain on the upper neck. The pillow offers a slumber-type mattress-like comfort and a neck support system. It is made of breathable material and has a fabric cover. These pillows are useful for those who constantly work in front of the computer or straining their necks while studying. They help restore proper alignment and provide an adequate neck support. Some cervical pillows have been designed especially to hold the neck in the correct position, thereby reducing pressure on sensitive nerves located in and around the neck region. For those suffering from constant headaches, a cervical pillow may help relieve the symptoms.

Market Dynamics- Driver & Restraint

Growing prevalence of neck and back pain is expected to propel the global cervical pillow market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), around 31 million people in the U.S. experience low back pain at any given time. A cervical pillow offers numerous benefits, which include improving posture while sleeping. As a matter of fact, they can improve sleep by relieving and supporting tense muscles in the neck and shoulders and increasing blood flow to the head.

Lack of attention or negligence toward cervical pain combined with no difference in pain by cervical pillows is expected to hinder the global cervical pillow market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global cervical pillow market was impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With stringent regulation on physical distancing, the production of cervical pillows was hindered worldwide with disruption in supply chain activities. However, the demand for cervical pillows continues to grow with rising cases of back pain and neck pain.

Key Takeaways

The global cervical pillow market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is owing to technological advancements in pillow materials for cervical disorders. For instance, in March 2021, Sleepsia launched a new and innovative cervical pillow with a butterfly design to provide additional support for the head and neck region.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cervical pillow market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising prevalence of neck pain and high disposable income across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to growing prevalence of chronic neck pain and long working hours.

Key players operating in the global cervical pillow market are Coop Home Goods, Malouf Inc., Core Product International Inc., Chiroflow Inc., DC Labs, Sleep Innovations Inc., Arc4life Inc., and My Pillow Inc.

