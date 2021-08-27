[PDF] CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Reflect Steady to Explore New Dimensions of Genome Engineering

CRISPR Clinopathomics is an emerging science with applications in biotechnology and cellular biology. It is a genome-wide, single-gene-based technology to which various pharmacological agents can be added to promote disease resistance. It has great potential to address all life sciences challenges with an approach that allows for the production of multiple proteins that can attack many of life’s common challenges. This technology can potentially address most life-threatening diseases such as cancer, infections, inflammation, inherited disorders, diabetes, aging, neurological and other disorders, and chronic conditions, and possibly more.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Caribou Biosciences Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Mirus Bio LLC, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio Inc., Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.

Technological advancements in the field of genome editing are expected to drive growth of the global CRISPR and CAS gene market during the forecast period. Key biopharmaceutical companies across the globe are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel technologies in genome editing. For instance, in September 2020, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. presented new data demonstrating the efforts of In Vivo CRISPR/CAS9 edits to reduce a disease-causing protein or restore a functional protein.

Furthermore, in December 2020, Editas Medicine Inc., a genome editing company, submitted an investigational New Drug (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indicated for sickle cell disease. Such advancements and R&D activities have increased the demand for genome editing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global CRISPR and CAS gene market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing research in plant genome editing programs is expected to boost the global CRISPR and CAS gene market growth over the forecast period.

However, off-target effects associated with CRISPR technology such as deletions, unintended point mutations, and translocations are expected to hamper the global CRISPR and CAS gene market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global CRISPR and CAS gene market during the forecast period. This is owing to various companies involved in gene editing and the development of novel therapeutics across the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing popularity of CRISPR technology in the region.

Key companies involved in the global CRISPR and CAS gene market are CRISPR Therapeutics, Inscripta, Inc., AstraZeneca, Mammoth Biosciences, Addgene, Synthego, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Cellectis, New England BioLabs, Editas Medicine, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

For instance, in November 2019, Caribou Biosciences Inc., a CRISPR genome editing company, announced the results of a new study demonstrating human genome engineering with TYPE I CRISPR-CAS systems.

