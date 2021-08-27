[PDF] Digital Stethoscope Market Size Strong Revenue to the Emergence of COVID-19

A digital stethoscope is capable of converting acoustic sound into electronic signals that can be then amplified for optimal listening. These signals can be further digitized to transmit to a personal laptop or computer (PC). It can be beneficial for anyone in the medical field. A digital stethoscope can produce clear audio for analysis, provide faster diagnostic results, and give the user more control over what they hear with noise-cancelling feature.

A stethoscope has a chest piece, diaphragm and/or bell, stem, tubing, headset, ear tubes, and ear tips. It is used to examine any patient physically. It helps doctors or healthcare providers listen to the internal organs, such as heart and lungs, and is also used to check blood pressure. Thus, there is an increasing demand for stethoscope in the medical field.

FREE | Request Sample is Available @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1711

*The Sample only consist of Table of Content (ToC).

Research Framework of the actual report.

Research Methodology adopted for it.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Eko Devices, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Contec Medical Systems, Qufu Longer Care Meditech Limited, Exanovo Group, Think Labs Medical LLC, Sensi Cardiac, and 3M.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing technological development in digital stethoscope is expected to propel growth of the digital stethoscope market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Steth IO announced the launch of its smartphone-based digital stethoscope. The product, also named Steth IO, is built directly into the protective case of a physician’s phone, allowing them to listen to and measure heart rates or lung sounds by running an app and holding the phone up to a patient’s chest. The device was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016.

Moreover, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with better diagnosis due to the advantages offered by digital stethoscope is expected to accelerate the growth of the digital stethoscope market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Digital stethoscopes witnessed a strong growth during the global pandemic (COVID-19), as many healthcare companies are adopting telehealth and telemedicine systems, to enable remote patient monitoring. For instance, in May 2020, Thinklabs One, a digital stethoscope launched to help keep healthcare workers safe during the COVID-19. Technological advances in digital stethoscope support isolated patients in rural areas with limited medical care. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Request Free research report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1711

Key Takeaways

The digital stethoscope market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus towards the development of technologically advanced stethoscopes. For instance, in October 2020, 3M and Eko partnered to launch 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope. The new Digital Stethoscope offers clinicians access to both analog and digital auscultation options and connects to Eko’s software and AI algorithms to help clinicians better interpret sounds and detect heart murmurs.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the digital stethoscope market due to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and growing awareness among the populace. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1711

Some Notable Offerings by Coherent Market Insights Report on Digital Stethoscope market:

• We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Digital Stethoscope market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

• We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

• Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

• The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.