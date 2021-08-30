[PDF] Drug Discovery Market Size Strong Revenue and Generated Opportunities

The drug discovery market is on the increase with the emergence of Covid-19. Globally, as of 6:30pm CEST, 30 July 2021, there have been 196,553,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,200,412 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 July 2021, a total of 3,839,816,037 vaccine doses have been administered.

One of the most important areas of drug discovery market currently focuses on how drugs can be effective in targeted treatment of diseases like cardiovascular and infectious diseases. Some of the major areas of research in this area include enzyme-knockout therapy and anti-viral therapy. There are also areas like genetic engineering and genetic regulation involved with synthetic drugs and their potential applications to human health. Another field of interest in drug discovery deals with synthetic biology, where scientists work on developing new and innovative compounds through genetic engineering and manipulating the genetic makeup of cells. This method is also used to develop vaccines and other disease fighting agents.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Shimadzu Corp., among others.

Another important area of development in the drug discovery market involves the use of whole genome sequencing, which entails building of the entire immune system and other systems from scratch. It also involves the construction of therapeutic proteins from DNA templates. This method is currently being applied in clinical trials to treat serious diseases like diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, pancreatic cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. A large number of life sciences industries including biotechnology, nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical devices, cosmetics, nanotechnology and genetic resources are making use of this technology in their respective fields of medicines and medical devices.

There are also other areas of drug discovery market that include the clinical trials of various natural products like botanical extracts, amino acids, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, hormones, and herbs. These natural products have been used for curing various ailments and medical conditions for centuries. However, recent years have witnessed an increased usage of these natural products in comparison to medicinal use. This can be attributed to increasing concerns over the adverse effects of chemical additives to medicinal drugs.

Another important area of drug discovery market is the screening of new chemical structures. This involves the screenings of different chemical structures in order to verify the compatibility and efficacy of the new compounds. Some of the most common synthetic chemicals that undergo screening procedures are antibiotics, antiviral and antifungal drugs. Apart from antibiotics, screenings of antiviral and antifungal compounds are often used as they can cause harmful side effects during the course of treatment if used inappropriately.

