[PDF] Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Gain Significant Demand in the Near Future

Enteral feeding device technological advanced medical device used to deliver nutrition food directly to the stomach to the bedridden patient suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorder.

The increase in the cases of malnutrition and premature birth cases around the globe is a prime factor driving market growth of the enteral feeding device. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is another key factor fostering the market growth of the enteral feeding device. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occur due to cancer. Around 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, increasing global expenditure on the healthcare sector for improving the patient care is further projected to augment the market growth of the enteral feeding device.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Halyard Health, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Nestle Health Science, Moog, Inc., and ConMed Corporation.

From the geographical perspective, North America is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the high presence of the geriatric population prone to chronic disease that leads to digestive ailments. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in the 2010 Census and more than 54 million on July 1, 2019. Also, the rising number of surgical and minimally invasive procedures in the region is further expected to accelerate the regional market growth of the enteral feed device. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report, over 17.7 million cosmetic procedures and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018.

Key Developments:

In October 2019, Fidmi Medical, a company based in Israel, won FDA clearance for its new low-profile enteral feeding device. The product is manufactured to help overcome many of the challenges presented by percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tubes, especially dislodgements and clogging of the inside.

In March 2019, Medline expanded its enteral feeding portfolio with the launch of new Blenderized Meals, Kitchen Blends. The new products complement Medline’s robust portfolio of nutrient supplements and devices for tube feeders.

In January 2017 Vygon, the single-use medical devices group announced the launch of easymoov6, a more intuitive enteral feeding pump. The device is connected via a tube to a nutrient bag and equipped with a digital interface, the pump supports the management of enteral feeding in both hospital and home care.

