[PDF] Health Caregiving Market Size Strong Revenue and Generated Opportunities

Health caregiving is the medical care or enhancement of health through the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, cure, or rehabilitation, of the ailment, disease, injury, or other physical and mental disabilities in individuals. Health caregiving are medically trained professionals specialized in the field of health care. They are specialized in the field of medical science and have a broad range of experience in providing health care services. They can provide primary health care such as preventing, diagnosing, and treating common diseases; maintain and create a healthy living environment; manage patients’ health; provide therapeutic services, and refer their patients to specialized health care professionals for care and treatment. They also educate the public on health issues, develop public policies related to health, develop guidelines for health maintenance, educate and train health care personnel, administer psychosocial therapies, provide nursing care, and manage hospital operations and facilities.

The prominent players in the Health Caregiving Market are Honor Technology, Inc., Vesta Healthcare (Hometeam Care, Inc.), HomeHero, Inc., Seniorlink, Inc., GreatCall, Inc., Cariloop, Inc., Room2Care, Ltd., UnaliWear, Inc., Care.com, Inc., and CareLinx, Inc.

The primary health care delivery system ensures the overall well-being of a person. It considers the whole person – body, mind, and spirit. Primary health care addresses the basic requirements of life and ensures the physical and mental welfare of an individual. It is focused on the prevention of diseases that afflict a large number of people, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and childhood and adult cancer. It aims at promoting and maintaining physical well-being.

The increasing expansion of the healthcare sector in the world, especially in the developing regions is the main factor that is driving the growth of the global health caregiving market. For instance, according to Medical Dialogues, in 2018 there were around 37,725 healthcare facilities in India. Moreover, the increasing trends of having isolated lifestyles and nuclear family structure, along with the increasing adoption of smartphones are also enhancing the growth of the global health caregiving market.

The primary healthcare system serves as the main source of information for patients and doctors on general medical conditions and preventive health care practices. With the help of this information, he can make informed decisions related to his health and the treatment that are appropriate for him. He can avail of quality healthcare services offered by qualified health care providers at reasonable charges. The health care industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in India today, contributing to the development of the country. However, the total fragmented market is weakening the service adoption potential, which is restraining the growth of the global health caregiving market.

Owing to the increasing expansion of hospitals in the region, North America is witnessing very high demand in the global health caregiving market. For instance, according to American Hospital Association, currently, there are around 6090 hospitals in the U.S. Moreover, the increasing investments in the healthcare sector are also aiding the growth of the market. These have resulted in various developments in the global health caregiving market. For instance, in November 2019, Seniorlink, Inc. and RAND Corporation collaborated for conducting a research study on the accurate integration of family caregivers in patient care teams.

