[PDF] Immunostimulatory Adjuvants Market to Reflect Steady Growth and Historical Data

Adjuvant is a vaccine’s integral part that helps in developing strong immune response within the human body. Traditional vaccines are attained from inactivated whole organisms, toxin, and live-attenuated that are effective to stimulate immunity based on antibody. Adjuvants are utilized for enhancing vaccines efficiency, since conventional vaccines are of extreme reactogenic nature. Several molecules have been regarded as an adjuvant for use, including mineral salts, microbial derivatives, oil emulsions, plant derivatives, and particulate adjuvants. Based on its action’s mechanism, adjuvants are sectioned in two types, including particulate vaccine delivery systems, specifically targeting antigen to antigen presenting cells (APCs) along with the immunostimulatory adjuvants, interacting with the cell’s toll like receptors (TLRs) leading to inflammatory response which amplify innate immune response.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Bayer, Adjuvance Technologies, Vical, Allergy Therapeutics, BioCenturay, and Recenttec.

Increasing initiatives by government for preventing epidemic owing to rising prevalence chronic diseases along with increasing programs of national immunization globally for promoting health awareness related to vaccinations among the populace is expected to boost the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Global Vaccination Action Plan (GVAP) was promoted, in 2012, by the 194 member states’ heath ministers from the world health assembly. The GVAP’s aim was to launch latest improved vaccines, advance work of research for next-gen vaccines, along with strengthening the routine immunization. The GVAP urges nations for strengthening governance for national immunization programs along with keeping the data’s up-to-date monitoring. Furthermore, intervention of private organizations at a global scales for better R&D of vaccines is expected to propel growth of the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2010, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, donated US$ 10 Bn for supporting vaccine research along with the delivery and development of vaccines within emerging economies.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases including measles and rubella globally is expected to bolster growth of global immunostimulatory adjuvants market over the forecast period. For instance, as per facts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over 100,000 children are born each year having congenital rubella syndrome in majorly the Western Pacific region, Africa region, and South East Asia. Moreover, in 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated over 145,700 deaths worldwide due to measles. Such occurrences have led national organizations and governments for investing significantly in market of adjuvant vaccines.

However, stringent regulatory requirements along with huge investment needed to develop a novel adjuvant are expected to restrain the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East. North America accounts for the highest share in the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market in revenue terms. Furthermore, presence of key players in the region along with rising federal support for the healthcare sector’s growth is expected to propel the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market growth in this region. For instance, in 2016, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), was allotted US$ 324,350,000, for the immunization of public health and to rise vaccine coverage in children, adolescents, and adults.

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth in the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market, preceding Europe, due to high incidence of several chronic disease including tuberculosis, rubella, and measles. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) over 2.79 million tuberculosis cases were registered in 2016, in India.

Major players functioning in the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market are Bayer, Vical, Allergy Therapeutics, Adjuvance Technologies, BioCenturay, Recenttec, and others. Key players are focusing on adoption of strategies including new product launches, mergers, and collaborations, for providing innovative products for maintaining leading position within the markets. For instance, Bayer, in 2017, collaborated with the Bitkom, for providing digital innovation within the healthcare sector.

