[PDF] Minoxidil Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope of Top Manufacturers: Pfizer, ATOM PHARMA, LGM Pharma, Perrigo Company plc

Continuous product development and a growing number of clinical trials are augmenting growth of the global minoxidil market. For instance, in June 2021, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced the availability of Hims Minoxidil 5% Foam and Hers Minoxidil 5% Foam. These new offerings join the existing Hims Minoxidil 5% solution and Hers Minoxidil 2% solution to provide consumers with even more topical hair regrowth options to fit their individual needs. On the other hand, side effects associated with the use of minoxidil are expected to hinder market growth. For example, topical minoxidil can cause local erythema and pruritus.

The prominent players in the Minoxidil Market are Pfizer Inc., ATOM PHARMA, LGM Pharma, Perrigo Company plc, AmWiner & Raphe Holdings, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Actavis Pharma, Inc., Remedy Repack, Apotex Corporation, TRILOGIC LTD, DS LABORATORIES, INC., Incredible Products, S.A. de C.V., and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd among others.

In April 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs to announce the launch of Regoxidine®, an over-the-counter foam formulation of minoxidil available for use by both men and women

In March 2017, Perrigo Company plc announced the first-to-market launch of the over-the-counter (“OTC”) store brand equivalent to Women’s Rogaine® 5% minoxidil foam (minoxidil topical aerosol, 5% foam).

In April 2021, Hyundai Pharm said Monday that it has launched the first over-the-counter drug for hair loss, Dexnoxyl (ingredient: dexpanthenol), in Korea. It is made of minoxidil and finasteride or dutasteride, such as minopecia and damodart

In February 2021, Natural Infusions, part of Nvron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, launch a hair growth product with 5% of award-winning Redensyl® that stimulates hair growth to the market.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global minoxidil market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing research and development activities of androgenetic alopecia treatment in the region. For instance, on June 4, 2020, Follica, Inc., a biotechnology company announced positive result from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its FOL-004 Phase II released in December 2019. The company advanced its lead program, FOL-004 into Phase III development, following a successful safety and efficacy optimization study for the treatment of hair loss in male androgenetic alopecia.

Minoxidil, or Rogaine, is one of the leading treatments for hair loss among men. Minoxidil is generally used to promote new growth and to retard hair loss. It’s most effective for individuals under 40 years old whose hair loss has been recent. Minoxidil has, unfortunately, no effect on shrinking alopecia; however, it does not cure alopecia completely, most often only slowing it down.

