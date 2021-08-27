[PDF] Next Generation Sequencing Market size and Generated Opportunities of volume and value

The next-generation sequencing effort currently being executed across numerous research laboratories focuses on whole-genome sequencing with applications in diagnosing disease and assisting in treatments. Next-generation sequencing produces high-quality, sensitive, archival-accurate results in a timely manner thus enabling the researchers to conduct and compare genetic analysis. Mapping of the genetic basis of complex traits such as eye and lung disease, metabolic syndrome, and complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease will greatly benefit from next-generation sequencing. Some of the most exciting developments in next generation sequencing technology are Affinity+ and eRAXnext genomics systems that use Affinity chemistry to sequentially register and tag DNA fragments for automated tracking and analysis. Additionally, they use Affinity chemistry with Ingenuity Smart probes for multiplexed DNA analysis and tracking.

The prominent players in the Next Generation Sequencing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd.

The growing need for early detection of cancer and infectious diseases is propelling growth of the next-generation sequencing market. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 13% of cancers diagnosed in 2018 globally were attributed to carcinogenic infections, including Helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and Epstein-Barr virus. According to The Burden of Cancer Worldwide, in 2018, there were 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. By 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million. Moreover, the growing demand for DNA testing due to rapid advancements in whole-genome and exome sequencing procedures is further expected to augment the growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

In February 2021, QIAGEN and INOVIO Pharmaceuticals announced an extension of their partnership with a new master collaboration agreement to develop liquid biopsy-based companion* diagnostic products based on next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to complement INOVIO’s therapies

In August 2020, Ancestry launches a next-generation sequencing product. The new product aims to help customers gain insights into their health and risk factors.

From the regional point of view, North America is expected to lead the global next-generation sequencing market owing to the increasing focus of key players to introduce novel next-generation sequencing products in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the launch of the SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit, which improves assay efficiency by eliminating irrelevant ribosomal RNA (rRNA) fragments from an RNA-Seq library

