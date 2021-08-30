[PDF] Oral Biologics Market size and Generated Opportunities of volume and value

Oral Biologics, an oral health product consisting of proteins and enzymes in plant and animal source form, has recently emerged as a major pharmaceutical product in the global markets. Oral biologics in tablet form are gaining much attention because of their rapid action in healing the symptoms and complications of these diseases. Pharmaceutical engineers are continuously working on improving the oral delivery mechanism of these biological drugs. Currently, oral biologics are administered via inhalation, oral ingestion, or intramuscular injection. Intramuscular injection is preferred over oral ingestion and inhalation because it is more efficient in delivering the drug to the body.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rani Therapeutics, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Inc., Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Chiasma, Inc., and Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Growing research & development activities by key players in the market are driving growth of the oral biologics market. In February 2019, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a drug capsule with the potential to deliver an oral insulin named SOMA capsule, thereby replacing (or eliminating) the need to administer insulin via injections multiple times a day for patients with type 1 diabetes. The researchers stated that the study is currently under preclinical studies and is expected to enter clinical trials by 2022. Moreover, increasing the number of partnerships among key players is another key factor augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in December 2021, Amgen and Entera Bio have announced that they have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to develop orally administered formulations of oral biologics.

In October 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals (Cadila) has launched two similar biologics onto the Indian market: NuPTH, a teriparatide similar biologic, and Cadalimab, a similar biologic of the auto-immune treatment adalimumab

In May 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent® (dupilumab) for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable

In April 2021, FE Pharma, a global marketer in pharmaceutical excipient solutions has announced the launch of its new product line BioHale®, to address worldwide supply challenges for biopharmaceutical companies

