[PDF] Orthobiologics Market to Reflect Steady Growth and Future Scope

The global orthobiologics market is predominantly driven by the global rise in geriatric population and lifestyle changes coupled with growing awareness of sports and outdoor activities among the older as well as younger generation.

Statistics:

The global orthobiologics market is estimated to account for US$ 8,708.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market: Drivers

High prevalence of chronic arthritis is expected to propel growth of the global orthobiologics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s May 2019 report, an estimated 54.4 million US adults have diagnosed arthritis, which accounted for around 1 in 4 people in the U.S.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

The prominent players in the Orthobiologics Market are Medtronic Plc, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bone Biologics Corp, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc. NuVasive Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Genzyme.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Global Orthobiologics market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020–2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Global Orthobiologics market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bone Biologics Corp, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Genzyme, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Bacterin International, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, and Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Global Orthobiologics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Global Orthobiologics market

Opportunities

Rise in cell based matrices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global orthobiologics market. Growing interest in the use of biologic agents such as platelet rich plasma and stem cell therapy is expected to have significant potential in the years of forecast. Tissue engineered bones have the potential to alleviate the demand arising from shortage of allografts for aiding the bone healing process.

Moreover, increasing adoption of platelet rich plasma, autologous conditioned serum, bone marrow aspirate concentrate, and adipose derived stromal cell therapy is also expected to aid in growth of the market.

Main points in Orthobiologics Market Report Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Orthobiologics Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Orthobiologics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Orthobiologics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Orthobiologics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Orthobiologics (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Orthobiologics Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Orthobiologics Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orthobiologics Business

Chapter 15 Global Orthobiologics Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

