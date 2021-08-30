[PDF] Plant-Based Vaccines Market work in near Future on Development of Vaccine against Covid-19

It is a challenge for pharmaceutical companies to bring new and improved vaccines to the plant-based vaccines market. Plant-based vaccine production mainly involves the integration of transgene into the plant cells. Many pharmaceutical companies seek advice from outside the company when it comes to developing plant-based vaccines. In addition, the challenges include: high cost, time needed to make an impact, and the need for multiple proteins to target the same illness or disease.

Plants have evolved over time to respond to pathogen challenge and to inhibit disease development. The ability to engineer plants has been slow in development; however, recent technology has allowed for the engineering of small synthetic genetic components that produce proteins with similar functionality to those produced by conventional genes. This enables the manufacture of synthetic protein subunits of the vaccine molecules. In principle, the decision of plant species utilized to produce the targeted antigen must allow for easy oral administration in the form of a pill.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Medicago, Inc., iBio, Inc., and Icon Genetics- GmbH.

As discussed above, one of the biggest obstacles facing plant-based vaccines market is the cost of production and manufacture. Plant-based vaccines require stringent quality control and stringent manufacturing processes to ensure the safety of the final product. Most products require the use of expensive chemical ingredients, expensive protein cultures, and expensive facilities.

Although some plant-based vaccines have been in existence for decades, they are still relatively new. Traditional vaccine development requires the use of living virus cultures that have been carefully selected to elicit specific antibodies against the target species. Plant-based vaccine development requires weeks or months to produce large quantities of injectable proteins. Because of the time needed to make vaccines, and the cost involved, vaccines remain in the developmental stage for years, if not decades, limiting growth of the plant-based vaccines market.

Medicago, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, uses plant-based and virus-like particle (VLP) technologies to rapidly develop plant-based vaccines. The company’s botanical manufacturing process is rooted in five steps: Synthesis; infiltration; incubation; harvest; and purification. The company introduces a synthesized SARS-CoV-2 viral sequence into a plant-specific bacterial vector, which is multiplied and used to infect the plants. The plant is later plunged inside a solution containing the vector and vacuum pressure is applied. Once the plants are infected, they’re stored for four to six days, during which time their cellular machinery acts like mini-factories to produce virus-like particles. Purification marks the final step, alongside sterility and quality tests. The company has plans to introduce plant-based vaccine for Covid-19. Thus, with increasing cases of Covid-19, the plant-based vaccines market is expected to witness significant growth.

