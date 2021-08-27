[PDF] Sarcopenia Treatment Market size and Generated Opportunities of volume and value

Sarcopenia, a condition commonly referred to as Sarcoptic Squamous Cell Disease (SCMD), is an aging-related disorder characterized by the rapid loss of sarcoplasmic muscle tissue, resulting in abnormal muscle weakness and decreased muscular performance. Sarcopenia primarily affects older men and women (although cases are also reported among children). The diagnosis of Sarcopenia can be based on physical symptoms such as muscle weakness, decreased muscle performance, joint pain, decreased physical functioning, weight gain, increased body fat, decreased libido, and increased aging. Other signs and symptoms include bone pain, fractures, and an increased risk of infection. Sarcopenia can cause significant disabilities and often leads to death if not treated.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: GlaxoSmithKline, Radius Health Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

The growing aging population is a key factor driving growth of the Sarcopenia treatment market. According to the United Nation, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Moreover, rising awareness regarding Sarcopenia treatment is again fostering the growth of the market.

Increasing investment by key players in the research & development activities of this treatment is expected to augment growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, Biophytis demonstrated results of Sarconeos (BIO101) for treating sarcopenia, and announced patient enrollment for the SARA-INT international clinical study, at the 8th International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR).

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has handicapped the entire world due to various restrictions on logistics and production but an upsurge in the healthcare sector, especially in pharma industry. The increasing number of lifestyle diseases due to lack of physical activities during lockdown has led to sarcopenia especially among the aging population. This has created high demand for sarcopenia treatment drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The Sarcopenia treatment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to the continuous launch of a novel drug to cater to growing demand. Also, growing various lifestyle associated disease is again propelling growth of the market.

North America is expected to witness strong growth in the market in the near future owing to growing research & development activities. For instance, in February 2021, MYOS CORP, a research-based advanced Nutrition Company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced that it has been granted United States Patent #10,925,904 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

