[PDF] Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market Future Scope, Demand of Top Manufacturers: Becton Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A

A subcutaneous drug delivery is usually administered into the lower subcutaneous layer of the skin, the cutaneous cities, simultaneously beneath the skin’s dermal layer and at the top skin fold, collectively known as the papillary region. Subcutaneous steroid injections are extremely effective in delivering oral medications like codeine, morphine, cyclophosphamide, hydrocodone, and meperidine. They are also used to treat painful skin conditions like shingles, athlete’s foot, psoriasis, eczema, and nummular eczema, where non-traditional corticosteroid treatment has proven inefficient

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Becton Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Amgen, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Consort Medical plc, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Growing cases of needlestick injuries with injection needles and lancing devices among diabetes patients is propelling growth of the subcutaneous drug delivery market. Rising preferences for safety injection devices is encouraging key players to develop novel drug delivery system. For instance, in October 2019, West Pharmaceutical Services announced that it has launched the NovaPure 3mL cartridge components with its NovaPure product line for delivery of higher-volume injectable drug-delivery systems.

The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and diabetes around the globe is fostering growth of the market. This is creating demand for safe drug delivery devices such as prefilled syringes. For instance, in October 2019, Schott AG, a pharmaceutical packaging company, launched customizable prefilled glass syringes in India.

Similarly, in January 2019, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) introduce the BD Intevia 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, a robust platform device combining autoinjector and pre-fillable syringe in one integrated system.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the global economy in terms of production and supply. However, the healthcare industry has witnessed positive growth due to the growing demand for novel drugs for treating COVID infection. Thus, high demand for subcutaneous or oral formulations during the COVID-19 pandemic has resultant in growth of the subcutaneous drug delivery market.

Key Takeaways:

The subcutaneous drug delivery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, due to growing adoption of growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions among key players. For instance, in August 2020, Sulzer has announced the acquisition of Swiss-German drug delivery device developer and manufacturer Haselmeier for an enterprise value of $118m (€100m).

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is accredited to the high demand for autoinjectors in the region. For instance, in April 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the launch of an autoinjector device for AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection in the U.S

