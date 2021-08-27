[PDF] Swab Market to Reflect Steady Growth and Historical Data

A nasal swab, also known as a nasal aspirator, is a device used for collecting a small clinical sample of excess nasal secretions from the nose and mouth. The sample is then tested for the presence of microorganisms or other potential markers for medical diagnosis. When it comes to geographical impact, North America seems to be gaining robust traction in the swab market. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of swab manufacturers and rising cases of infectious diseases across the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is exhibiting a positive outlook with a growing geriatric population across the region.

The prominent players in the Swab Market are Puritan Medical Products, Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, FI Medical MWE, Cleancross Co.,LTD., AdvaCare Systems, GPC Medical Ltd., Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., and Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Typically, a swab sample is taken in your doctor’s office or a clinic. The swab is inserted into a plastic tube that passes through your nostril so that the sample travels to the laboratory and is studied under a microscope to look at the composition of your nasal mucous. Swabs or nasopharyngeal swabs are widely used as an absorbent wipe or pad to clean wounds, apply medications, or collect specimens. With growing cases of infectious diseases, the demand for swabs has surged massively. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 2021, over 198 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported with over 4.2 million deaths across the globe. Such a massive outbreak of pandemics has increased the demand for swabs. Thus, these factors can stimulate growth of the swab market.

A positive mucus culture on the swab sample taken from the nasopharynx will provide the doctor with enough information to determine whether the cause of a negative result is a sinus problem. Therefore, the swab is removed from the nasal cavity and sent to the lab for further analysis. That being said, there are several other aspects of this market that could impact negatively. For instance, undeveloped healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies could limit growth of the swab market. Besides, uneven distribution of medical services and lack of awareness can impede growth of the swab market in the near future.

An ethmoid columella swab will provide the doctor with enough information to determine whether the sample shows signs of polyps or bacteria. With a positive result from the ethmoid columella swab, the swab is removed from the nasal cavity and sent to the otolaryngologist. Another key factor that could influence growth of the market is growing geriatric population. Elderly people have weakened immune systems, making them most vulnerable to different types of infections and diseases. As a result of this, the adoption of swabs has increased massively worldwide. Hence, such factors can augment growth of the swab market. Recently, in January 2021, Procter & Gamble (P&G) partnered with Rhinostics to launch an innovative nasal swab to improve the speed of COVID-19 testing.

