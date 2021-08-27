[PDF] White Biotechnology Market size and Generated Opportunities of volume and value

Overview

White bio-technology is widely used in manufacture of bio-fuels, bio-materials, and bio-chemicals. Examples of bio-chemicals include levulenic acid, butanediol, succinic acid, acrylic acid, and lactic acid. Generally, bio-fuels are prepared from carbohydrates of starch and sugar crops. Some of the bio-materials are bio-plastics and bio-polymers.

Statistics

By 2027, the global white biotechnology market is forecasted to have a market capital of US$ 299.9 billion.

FREE | Request Sample is Available @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3876

*The Sample only consist of Table of Content (ToC).

Research Framework of the actual report.

Research Methodology adopted for it.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V, DuPont, Lesaffre, Novozymes, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., iCAD, Inc., InVivo Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated (IBM), Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Drivers

Rising adoption of bio-materials in the healthcare industry is expected to stimulate growth of the global white biotechnology market during the forecast period. In October 2019, German researchers from Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology, had reported that marine bio-materials which are pre-fabricated naturally, can help in preparing a new sponge chitin-based absorbable hemostats as a substitute for cellulose-based fabrics.

Opportunities

Rising demand for organic food across the globe is expected to provide robust growth opportunities for companies operating in the global white biotechnology market. As per the Organic Industry Survey done by the Organic Trade Association, in 2018, the sales of organic food had increased by 5.9% to attain about US$ 47.9 billion in the U.S., and these sales accounted for 5.7% of overall food sales, a 2.3% hike from 2017.

Restraints

High cost associated with bio-products as compared to traditional products is expected to obstruct growth of the global white biotechnology market. Polyactic acid can be priced about 20 to 50% more than the traditional materials. Higher cost of bio-products is due to its complex production.

Request Free research report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3876

Key Takeaways

During the forecast period (2020-2027), the global white biotechnology market had a valuation of US$ 207.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to attain a capital of US$ 299.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7%. Increased adoption of bio-materials in the healthcare industry is expected to augment growth of the global white biotechnology market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the Bio-fuel segment held a commanding position in the global white biotechnology market, contributing about 34.7% of market share, which was followed by Bio-chemical and Bio-material segments, respectively. Increase in investment for production of bio-fuels along with adoption of collaborative strategies among key players in the market.

Market Trends

Companies operating in the market are having a focus on bio-diesel’s real-world efficacy. In February 2020, the Archer Daniels Midland Company under a collaboration for conducting a one-year project of bio-diesel technology in order to achieve fleet application of higher mileage, had declared that five trucks of the company were going to be outfitted with a technology which will allow diesel engines to operate on sustainable biodiesel, Optimus Technologies’ Vector fuel system.

The focus of key companies in the market on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to broaden their portfolio of products. In September 2019, BASF SE had acquired Isobionics, a natural fragrances and flavors provider.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3876

Some Notable Offerings by Coherent Market Insights Report on White Biotechnology market:

• We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this White Biotechnology market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

• We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

• Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

• The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

How Coherent Market Insights Assists in Making Strategic Moves For White Biotechnology Market Manufacturer?

• The data provided in the White Biotechnology market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

• The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.