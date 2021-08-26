Pea Protein Market| Key Performing Regions| Drivers And Challenges

The pea protein market was valued at US$ 363.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,112.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2027.Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Pea Protein Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Key companies Included in Pea Protein Market:-

A &B Ingredients Axiom Foods, Inc. Burcon NutraScience Corporation Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA GEMEF Industries Glanbia Plc. PURIS Roquette Frères The Green Labs LLC Yantai Shuangta Food co. , LTD

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Pea Protein Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pea Protein Market – Market Landscape Pea Protein Market – Global Analysis Pea Protein Market Analysis– by Treatment Pea Protein Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Pea Protein Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pea Protein Market Pea Protein Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Pea Protein Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Pea Protein Isolates, Pea Protein Concentrates, Textured Pea Protein); Form (Dry, Liquid); Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery and Confectionery Goods, Meat Alternatives, Beverages, Others), and Geography

Scope of Pea Protein Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Pea Protein Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pea Protein Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Pea Protein Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pea Protein status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pea Protein development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

