Peacekeeping Force in Northern Mali. killed

(Bamako) A UN peacekeeper in Mali was killed by an explosive device near Tessalit in the north-east of the country near the Algerian border on Saturday and four others were seriously injured.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 10:39 pm

“A peacekeeper from Minusma died today after his convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit in the Kidal region in the early afternoon, and four others were seriously injured,” said Minusma in a press release without specifying the nationality of the killed peacekeeper.

“This incident is a sad reminder of the constant danger that looms over our peacekeeping forces and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali,” Minusma chief El-Ghassim Wane underlined in the text.

“The cowardly attack that took place today only strengthens Minusma’s determination to support Mali and its people in their pursuit of peace and stability,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his “deep condolences to the family of the victim and the government and people of Egypt” and reiterated “the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the government of Mali”.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks on United Nations peacekeeping forces may constitute war crimes under international law. He urged the Malian authorities to spare no effort to identify the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice quickly, according to a statement by his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

In April, four Chadian peacekeepers from Minusma were killed in a jihadist attack on their camp in Aguelhok, also in northeast Mali.

Minusma, stationed in Mali since 2013, is currently the deadliest United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world. According to UN statistics, as of August 31, 145 people had been killed in hostile acts.