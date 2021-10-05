Pediatric crime in the Church of France | A “massive phenomenon” covered for decades

(Paris) An independent commission investigating sexual violence within the French Catholic Church estimated on Tuesday the number of minor victims by priests, deacons and religious since 1950 at 216,000, a “massive phenomenon” that has been covered in silence for years.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 6:19 am

Arthur CONNAN Agence France-Presse

Adding in people attacked by lay people working in church facilities (teachers, overseers, youth movement leaders, etc.) brings the number to 330,000, said Independent Commission on Abuse in the Church (Ciase) President Jean – Marc Sauvé.

“These numbers are more than worrying, they are overwhelming and there is no way they can go unanswered,” said Sauvé.

These numbers result from a statistical estimate with a margin of plus or minus 50,000 people.

Given the scale of the phenomenon, Mr. Sauvé urged the Catholic Church to clearly recognize its “responsibility”.

The President of the Episcopal Conference of France, Monsignor Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, reacted immediately by expressing “his shame” and “his fear”. “My wish on this day is to ask your forgiveness, forgiveness of each one,” the voice of the victims “overwhelms us, their number overwhelms us,” he added.

For her part, Véronique Margron, President of Corref (Institutes and Orders), spoke of “a catastrophe”: “What to say if not to experience? […] a carnal shame, an absolute shame ”. Faced with this “abused” childhood, faced with “such a tragedy” and faced with these “massive crimes committed in (her) church”, she expressed her “sorrow”.

Further data had already been revealed on Sunday by the President of Ciase: The number of predators was estimated at “2900 to 3200” men – priests or religious – between 1950 and 2020, a “minimum estimate”.

“Deep, cruel indifference”

As a result of the Ciase’s two and a half years of work, the report of the commission was presented publicly on Tuesday morning in Paris to the French episcopate and the orders and parishes in the presence of representatives of victims’ associations.

Sauvé lamented that the Catholic Church “showed a deep indifference and even cruelty towards the victims” of child crime until the early 2000s. From 1950 to the 2000s “the victims are not believed, not heard, they are more or less involved in what happened to them”.

As a preamble to the publication of the report, François Devaux, figure of the deliverance of the word of victims of sexual violence by priests and religious, asked the bishops of France “to pay for all these crimes” on Tuesday not to speak to the assembled members of the clergy take your mouth.

“The task is catastrophic,” he warned and called for a “Vatican III” council that was only a “step by step”.

François Devaux co-founded the La Parole libérée association, which was founded in Lyon in 2015 by victims of a scouting spirit from the Diocese of Lyon, Bernard Preynat, and dissolved last March. Their fight was told in 2019 by François Ozone’s film Grace to God.

compensation

The Sauvé report is being scrutinized in Rome by Pope Francis, who met with some of the French bishops in September and had been confronted with these acts of child crime since the beginning of his pontificate.

La Ciase made the victims’ words the “matrix of their work”, recalls Mr Sauvé. First with a call for testimony that was open for seventeen months and received 6,500 calls or contacts from victims or relatives. Then by conducting 250 lengthy hearings or research interviews. It also turned up in numerous archives, the church, the justice or interior ministries, the press …

The commission listed dozens of proposals in different areas: hearing the victims, prevention, training of priests and religious, canon law, reshaping church leadership, etc.

Mr. Sauvé called on the institution to provide financial “reparation” to all victims of sexual violence therein, in the hope that this compensation would not be viewed as a “gift” but as “due”.

The episcopate had taken measures in the spring that did not promise reparation, but an instrument of financial “contributions” that will be paid to the victims from 2022 and that are unanimous neither with the latter nor with the faithful, who are called to donate.

The first replies from the French Bishops’ Conference and the Corref will be announced in November when the two institutions meet in plenary sessions.