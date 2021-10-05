Pediatric crime in the Church | Several different attacker profiles

(Paris) The Sauvé Commission, in its report on child crime in the Catholic Church in France, estimated the number of attackers in the institution since 1950 at 2,900 to 3,200 and identified several profiles.

Karine PERRET Agence France-Presse

His report is based on interviews with ten attacking priests and one deacon, in addition to the nearly 2,000 cases of attackers investigated by the Practical School for Advanced Studies in church records.

Constants

The ten priests and the deacon, born between 1933 and 1954, came predominantly from the working class. None of them claim to have experienced a lack of attention or affection in their families.

“In terms of their perception of the role of the priest, the tendency is most pronounced to assimilate the priesthood with listening, help, and social support,” the report notes, noting that all but one have a more horizontal vision of their role represent.

Reproduction of violence

Thanks to the interviews and cross-checks carried out in the archives, it can be established that young seminarians who were attacked during their training became aggressors themselves.

Some priests claim to have been victims themselves, others report great physical closeness between seminary teachers and seminarians, but without being affected by sexual violence.

According to a study led by Florence Thibaut, a member of Ciase, based on legal information, psychiatric reports and investigations from personalities in 35 court records, clergymen themselves were victims of childhood sexual assault in around 27% of the cases examined.

However, if the Commission finds that there is some form of reproduction of sexual violence by those who suffered it as children, it cannot be said that there is “something specific to the Catholic Church in this area”.

frame

Even in the Catholic Church, the attacker is no stranger: he is a person who is already in contact with the victim, whom he regularly in the context of educational activities (47% of the cases) or pastoral care (36%).

The most common places of pedophile behavior are schools and boarding schools (30% of abuses), catechism and pastoral care (21.2%), youth movements including holiday camps and pilgrimages (20.2%), the offender’s office or home (21.2%) %). ).

The perpetrators of the violence are first pastors (30%), then clergy (24.5%), chaplains and youth movement leaders (14.8%) and religious (7.7%).

Differences in sexuality

Some of the eleven people interviewed by the commission claim to have had concerns about sexuality since they were young, while for others this question “did not seem central at the time”.

Several respondents complained that “sexuality was only understood through the prism of sin”.

Slightly more than half of the priests surveyed said they were homosexual, some of whom said they had had relationships with adults their own age before or after ordination.

Differences in terms of charges

Philippe Portier, sociologist of religion and member of the commission, identified three types of priests thanks to the hearing of these eleven religious:

– “Those who accept what they have done, who are in the perspective of asking for forgiveness, taking their own responsibility. They are extremely rare,” he told AFP.

– those who “minimize the facts”, the most important category. “We have their files and we can see that the facts are overwhelming,” said Portier.

– those who believe that aggression never existed. “They believe there is some kind of church, state and family conspiracy to bring down a priest who was not ashamed of anything,” he adds.