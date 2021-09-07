Pentagon | “We are in the safest place in the world”

On September 11, 2001, Karen Baker was working at the Pentagon as a crisis communications specialist. But she was not ready one day to have to announce the death of colleagues and friends.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 7:00 am

When a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center and confirmed that New York was indeed the target of an attack, Baker, then 33, could not imagine he was in danger. She remembers saying to a colleague: “We are in the safest place in the world right now.”

