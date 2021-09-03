Peptide Therapeutics Market 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

ptides are naturally happening biological molecules which play an essential role in significant biological activities. Many efforts have been taken in pharmaceutical research and development to evolve new peptides for the treatment of various chronic diseases. Around 7000 naturally active peptides have been discovered in the past few years, which act as hormones, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, and growth factors to provide various human physiologies. The growth of the Peptide Therapeutics market is directly related to increasing investments in drug discovery. R&D activities in peptide therapeutics are majorly focused on the evolution of drugs related to oncology and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and diabetes. A robust product pipeline in this field is also one of the factors projected to propel market growth soon. Besides the market growth drivers, the market restricting factors are the huge cost incurred in developing drugs and restricted regulatory requirements for drug approval. The Peptide Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 9.67% CAGR by 2026.

Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infection

Pain

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market by Drug Type

Generic

Innovative

Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type of Manufacturing

In-house

Outsourced

Peptide Therapeutics Market by Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

Peptide Therapeutics Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The cancer segment has held the maximum share in the peptide therapeutics market on the basis of application. Since there is an increasing number of cancer patients, it is eventually increasing the prescription of peptide therapeutics to treat cancer. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient and faster-acting therapeutics further accentuates the growth of the segment.

As per the market by drug type, the innovative peptides segment has a significant share in the peptide therapeutics market. This is due to the high investments by various pharmaceuticals in research and development activities to develop and discover new drugs for the increasing number of chronic diseases worldwide.

Further, the market is based on the type of manufacturing; in this segmentation, the in-house manufacturing segment has a major contribution to the peptide therapeutics market share. Most players are involved in the in-house manufacturing process due to strict regulations and high costs incurred in outsourcing.

According to the synthesis technology, the liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment has dominated the peptide therapeutics market share. The dominance is attributed to the swelling demand for pure peptides in the development of effective therapeutics. Moreover, the liquid phase peptide synthesis holds usefulness in the extensive production of peptides for industrial purposes.

In terms of geographical segmentation, North America has a substantial share of the peptide therapeutics market growth. This is due to the growing demand for diagnostics in cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases, and the expanding biotechnology industry contributes to the dominance.

Cancer coupled with cardiovascular diseases is the major cause of death in the developed countries around the world. Traditional cancer treatments lack therapeutic uses because of drug resistance, a dearth of tumor selectivity and solubility, and a requirement to develop new therapeutic agents. Therapeutic peptides are a potential and a new effort to treat various diseases and cancer, which has increased the demand for peptide therapeutics.

The vital players of the peptide therapeutics market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Novartis International AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Lonza Inc.

