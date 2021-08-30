Personal Care Market Outlook, Trend, Growth And Share Estimation Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Personal Care Market: Overview

The personal care industry is the one which produces consumer products that are used for beautification and personal hygiene. The subsectors of personal care comprise cosmetics and personal hygiene. Some of the products that are included in personal care wet wipes, toothpaste, toilet paper, talcum powder, moisturizer, shaving cream, razors, perfumes, pomade, nail files, makeup, lotion, lipstick, lip gloss, hair clippers, facial tissue, eye liner, deodorant, cotton pads, cotton swabs, colognes, and cleansing pods. The global market for personal care is extremely diversified and can be bifurcated into personal care products and personal care appliances. Personal care appliances have become popular across the globe in the last few years owing to the penetration of new and innovative appliances in the market every year. These appliances comprise electric toothbrushes, trimmers, massagers, curlers, flat irons, blow dryers, hair setters, and hair clippers. The segment of personal care products includes skin care, hair care, personal hygiene, oral hygiene, deodorants, fragrances, shower and bath, and make-up.

The report is an examination in the development of the global personal care market over the last few years and in the upcoming years. The market study further details out the reasons of the vicissitudes in the market worldwide. It does this so evaluating the forces and the trends predominant over the last couple of years and also the ones that are expected to put an impact on the market during the forecast period. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by the analysts to present a clear conception of the vendor landscape to the ones reading the report. Mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and other dealings have also been emphasized in the study. The study further investigates the management and workflow of several leading players and presents readers with information on their products, marketing and production strategies, and market shares of the past and future years.

Global Personal Care Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for personal care is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to the growing disposable income of consumers, thus enabling them to spend on luxury personal care products. While the personal care products segment for women is a prominent category, the introduction of the men’s product line for grooming has bolstered the growth of the market extensively. Moreover, the development of improvised and innovative products in the women’s line such as cosmeceutical and multifunctional products is expected to trigger the sales of personal care products in the coming years. In order to cater to specific customer needs, manufacturers have flooded the market with specific hair and skin products. The market is also expected to be benefitted by the promotional offers, advertising, and media penetration. In emerging economies, facets such as growing spending power of consumers, abundance of international brands, and rapid urbanization is likely to help in the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Personal Care Market: Regional Outline

The global market for personal care can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a prominent region in the market with the changing lifestyle of consumers and incessantly growing population. North America and Europe are also likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

Global Personal Care Market: Competitive Landscape

The key companies operating in the market are Proctor & Gamble Company, Helen of Troy Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon Products, and L’Oréal Paris, among others.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

