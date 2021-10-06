Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2019–2029

The healthcare vertical is on the verge of shifting point-of-care services to a wider constellation of settings, inclusive of the patients’ own homes. This has, in turn, given rise to value-based payment methodologies. With far-flung patients getting access to high-speed internet, digital care is becoming the cornerstone. On these grounds, One Medical, an IPO backed by Google, is turning out to be a benchmark with regards to digital-first primary care, wherein concierge service is offered on payment of the annual fee.

The growing adoption of smartphones by the geriatric population is one of the main factors that supports the introduction of software and applications, as such, enabling the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. The global PERS market was valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Study

Landline-associated devices dominated the personal emergency response systems market in terms of revenue, and are expected to hold nearly half of the PERS market share.

Wearables and sensor-based transmitters are able to track the location of patients during emergency situations. This feature is expected to be one of the growth driving factors.

The demand for personal emergency response systems among home-based users is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be a significant revenue generating region in the global personal emergency response systems market, owing to the higher adoption rate of these systems by the geriatric population for medication reminder and health monitoring.

Innovative product launches are boosting the growth of the personal emergency response systems market.

For instance, in December 2019, LifeStation, a leading provider of medical alert monitoring systems for elderly people, launched LifeStation Mobile LTE with a monitoring center of LifeStation, staffed with its team of certified emergency care specialists, enabling seniors to get help quickly.

The rising elderly population and need for continuous patient monitoring have boosted the adoption of personal emergency response systems (PERS), globally. Technological advancements in mobile personal emergency response system devices such as automatic fall detection and medication reminder features are expected to fuel overall personal emergency response systems market growth during the forecast period.

Improved and Efficient Service Offerings – Strategic Focus of Manufacturers

Key players in the personal emergency response systems market are providing a supporting link between users and emergency healthcare service providers through their products. Care@Home from Essence Group learns and adapts to an individual’s daily behavior, and provides alerts with different levels of severity based on variance from the daily routine. In-Home Medical Alert from Bay Alarm Medical sends alerts to trained emergency operators, family, friends, neighbors, and, if necessary, 911 emergency services, by pressing a button.

