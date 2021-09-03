Personal Hygiene Market Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Leading Companies, Report and Forecast Analysis by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global personal hygiene market reached a value of US$ 55.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Personal hygiene involves practices performed by an individual for maintaining cleanliness by bathing, washing hands, brushing teeth and grooming one’s body on a regular basis. These are preventive health measures that include sanitizing, cleaning and covering body parts in an attempt to prevent developing infections and illnesses that are generally caused by coming in contact with germs and viruses. Some of the popularly used personal hygiene products include antimicrobial wipes, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, masks, gloves and feminine hygiene products.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The personal hygiene market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the numerous benefits of maintaining personal hygiene. Coupled with the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the shifting lifestyle preferences, this has provided a boost to the sales of personal hygiene products across the globe. Moreover, easy product availability through online and offline organized retail channels is also contributing to the uptake of these products. The market is further driven by the favorable initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries to spread awareness regarding the importance of maintaining personal hygiene. Numerous private organizations are also conducting workshops and organizing campaigns in rural regions to promote the use of hygiene products, especially feminine intimate hygiene, such as pads, tampons and toilet seat sanitizers. Besides this, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impelled the masses to invest in good-quality hand sanitizers and face masks to limit the spread of the virus. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, product premiumization and the launch of organic and natural personal hygiene products across the globe.
Personal Hygiene Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the personal hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- 3M
- Johnson & Johnson
- Unilever
- Kao Corporation
- Carrefour S.A.
- Henkel AG & Company
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- The Kroger Co
- Unicharm Corporation
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global personal hygiene market in the basis of product type, pricing, usability and distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Sanitary Napkins
- Tampons
- Others
- Incontinence Garments
- Adult Diaper
- Protective Underwear
- Cloth Adult Diaper
- Others
- Disinfectants
- Hand Sanitizers
- Masks
- Gloves
- Stretchable Caps
- Antimicrobial Wipes
- Others
Breakup by Pricing:
- Mass Products
- Premium Products
Breakup by Usability:
- Disposable
- Reusable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores and Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores and Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
