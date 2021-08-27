PET-CT Scanner Device Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2027

Overview

Throughout a single imaging session, a PET or positron emission tomography – CT or computed tomography scan gives knowledge about the function and structure of tissues and cells in the body. In recent years, the bulk of PET scans have been done using devices that combine PET and CT scanners. The PET-CT scans together provide pictures that show the anatomic site of aberrant metabolic activity in the body. The results of the combined scans have been demonstrated to be more accurate than the results of the two scans taken separately.

PET and CT scans are used to diagnose a variety of illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and some brain problems. PET scanners detect metabolic activity, while CT scanners reveal anatomical details. The danger of improper superimposition of different images is decreased, and the hybrid PET-CT technique makes the scanning process easier for the patient. PET-CT scanner hybrids combine the advantages of two well-established imaging techniques to aid in accurate illness diagnosis, localization, and monitoring. Furthermore, PET-CT scanners can record pictures in a very short amount of time.

Request Here PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2169

The global PET-CT scanner device market was worth US$ 1.9 billion in 2017, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent between 2018 and 2026.

Drivers

The global PET-CT scanner device market is anticipated to grow in size due to the rising incidence of infectious and chronic illnesses such as cancer and heart disease throughout the world, as well as increased need for better diagnostic technologies. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, heart disease was the top cause of death in the United States in 2011, killing more than 600,000 individuals.

Internationally, an approximate of 14.1 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2012, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Lung cancer (13 percent) was the most frequent kind, followed by breast cancer with 11.9 percent and colorectal cancer with 9.7 percent. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 22,000 men and 9,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with liver cancer each year, with approximately 16,000 men and 8,000 women dying from this condition.

Furthermore, growing occurrences of brain diseases including Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injury are fueling market expansion. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 5 million individuals were projected to have Alzheimer’s disease in 2017, making it the sixth-leading factor of mortality in the U.S.

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2169

Restraints

Due to changed blood sugar or blood insulin levels, PET-CT scan test findings of diabetic patients or individuals who had any meal a few hours previous to the examination may be negatively affected. A person who is extremely fat may not be able to fit through the aperture of a standard PET-CT scanner. When compared to normal PET, motion artefacts might be a serious issue with PET-CT imaging. Furthermore, due to the deadly radiation that causes adverse effects in the body, this scan is not advised for all patients, especially pregnant women. All of these issues may have a negative influence on the growth of the global PET-CT scanner device market.

Regional Analysis

Owing to the increasing number of traumatic brain injury patients in the U.S., North America is anticipated to dominate the global PET-CT scanner device market. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), around 282,000 individuals in the U.S. were confirmed with brain injury in 2013, and approximately 50,000 people died as a result of traumatic brain injury. It is found to be a major cause of fatalities in the U.S.

Due to the large number of deployed devices and the participation of key industry players such as Siemens AG and Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the area, Europe is projected to see substantial growth in the global PET-CT scanner device market.

Furthermore, the PET-CT installed base is shifting away from larger institutions and toward settings like general hospitals and private practice. Increased government financing is another important element in technology adoption. PET-CT is now financed centrally by the National Health Service (NHS) England in England as of August 2015.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing in the global PET-CT scanner device market are PerkinElmer, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric Co., Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Positron Corporation.

New PET/CT designs are constantly being introduced by manufacturers. New technology allows for more accurate measurements and data quantification of metabolic processes, such as the assessment of malignant tissue, neurologic illness, and cardiovascular blood flow.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com