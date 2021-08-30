Pet Shampoo Market – By Demand, Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Future Forecast 2027

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2027 Pet Shampoo Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Pet Shampoo Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Pet Shampoo market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

In 2020, the global Pet Shampoo market size was US$ 468 million and it is expected to reach US$ 742 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Key Players in the Global Pet Shampoo Market: Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden & Pet Company, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Rolf C. Hagen, Beaphar, Earthbath, Bio-Groom, TropiClean, Cardinal Laboratories, 4-Legger, Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon), Davis Manufacturing, SynergyLabs, Miracle Care, Burts Bees, Logic Product, Pet Head, Animology (Group55)

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Pet Shampoo market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Market Overview:

Pet shampoo is a specialized pet care product that cleanses, conditions, and deodorizes pets coat and skin. Pets often get dirty and soiled, due to their outdoor movements, wandering and lying on dirty surfaces and hence need to be cleaned occasionally. The most common pets around the globe are dogs and cats, who have a hairy coating and hence are prone to getting infected with flea and ticks. This also increases the risk of growth of bacteria in their bodies. Pet shampoos are manufactured, taking into consideration the pH value of pet skin and hence are a lot milder than human shampoos. Additionally, most shampoos are medicated to treat a range of pet problems such as fleas, ticks, dandruff, skin issues and so on. Since they are medicated, it is recommended to leave the shampoos on the skin for five to ten minutes before rinsing off. These shampoos often form less lather, due to the limited use of sulfate, in order to suit their sensitive skin. Manufacturers are formulating new and innovative products to make the pet shampoos more effective and suitable for the required pet skin or hair. The usage of these shampoos regularly makes the pet hair soft and shiny

The major players in global Pet Shampoo market include Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Wahl Clipper Corporation, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 15% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Dog is the main type, with a share about 55%. Commercial Application is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Pet Shampoo industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Pet Shampoo. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Segmentation By Type :

Dog

Cat

Others

Segmentation By Application :

Home-Based

Commercial Application

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

