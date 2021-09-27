Petrol shortages are worsening in the UK

(London) The UK petrol shortage worsened over the weekend amid “panic buying” by concerned motorists, so the government is considering mobilizing the army to fill the shortage of truckers, according to the press.

Véronique DUPONT Agence France-Presse

Despite calls from the government not to panic, gas stations have been taken by storm as some brands have for their part claimed to be experiencing delivery problems on supermarket grocery shelves amid the effects of the pandemic and Brexit.

At a station in Leyton, a borough in east London, a line of 50 cars stretched as early as 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and shoppers were found to be spending part of the night waiting for refueling. AFP photographer.

Across the country, “out of gas” signs or pumps covered with an “out of order” banner are multiplying, with around 30% of the giant BP’s gas stations experiencing fuel shortages.

According to the PRA, one of the associations of fuel traders, up to two thirds of its members (5,500 independent locations from a total of 8,000 filling stations in the country) were without fuel on Sunday, “the others were almost dry. “.

Healthcare associations are alarmed, like EveryDoctor, which says it is receiving feedback from many of its members “who have spent the weekend searching for gas without success”.

The situation is reminiscent of the 1970s, when the energy crisis resulted in fuel rationing and a three-day week. Two decades ago, protests against high fuel prices paralyzed refineries and paralyzed activities in the country for weeks.

Temporary visas

In the face of fuel shortages or thinning displays in stores, which are attributed to a lack of truck drivers, the authorities are looking for solutions and are considering mobilizing the army, according to the press.

Environment Minister George Eustice assured that the government is not planning to send soldiers to drive delivery vans, as several media claim, but that the military will help to speed up the training of new drivers.

However, under pressure, the government decided on Saturday to change its post-Brexit immigration policy and issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas from October to December to make up for the blatant shortage of truck drivers and staff in key sectors of the UK economy, such as the Poultry farming.

The government has also temporarily exempted the fuel dispenser sector from competition rules so that they can give priority to the areas they need most.

Brian Madderson, a PRA official, narrowed the effect soldiers mobilization would have because the transportation of fuel, which is highly flammable, requires “very specialized” drivers with specific procedures.

Regarding the prospect of a return of European drivers who have returned to their countries with the pandemic and Brexit, he argued that there is also a driver shortage in continental Europe.

He highlighted the problem of heavy vehicle driving licenses which could not be issued while in detention: “There are 40,000 pending heavy vehicle license applications from the British”.

While BP welcomes the government’s decision to give truckers more temporary visas, the group warns that “the sector can strengthen its shipments and replenish inventory at points of sale”.

The government insists that there is no shortage of fuel in the country as a result of massive purchases by worried consumers and questions the alarming statements made by a road haulage association that sowed the seeds of panic.

In the midst of the opposition Labor Party’s annual conference, Labor Finance Director Rachel Reeves berated Boris Johnson’s Conservative government for “sleeping behind the wheel” in the face of the country’s supply crisis.