Petrol shortages in Great Britain | Concerned doctors and key staff

(London) “We can’t wait two or three hours in line to see patients”: With fuel shortages in the UK, doctors and other key workers are calling on the government to act on Tuesday to allow them to refuel.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:59 am

Pauline FROISSART Agence France-Presse

Long lines have formed in front of gas stations across the country for the past few days. Motorists, often nervous, rushed there after some dealers announced the closure of outlets due to the lack of truck drivers available to deliver fuel.

This exceptional situation, the latest consequence of the labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit, prompted the government to call on the army on Monday evening to be ready to intervene “if necessary to stabilize the fuel supply”.

David Brown, president of the National Courier and Despatch Association, which represents independent delivery companies, told AFP that after several days of tension, he had not seen the appeasement he had hoped for.

“My drivers are having trouble finding fuel,” he said of his own delivery company, which had to turn down some inquiries. “My fleet is small, it is very difficult to predict whether we can make the trips.”

Medical, nurse, and prison staff organizations want key employees to have priority access to gas stations, many of which are dry.

“If we don’t have enough fuel, it will affect our patients,” said British Medical Association Vice President David Wrigley on SkyNews on Tuesday. He said doctors couldn’t waste “two or three hours” waiting in front of gas stations when they had patients to treat.

Some schools are considering switching back to distance learning if the problem persists.

“For many teachers, using public transport is simply not an option,” said Patrick Roach, general secretary of the teachers’ union NASUWT, and also called for teachers to have priority access to school supplies.

Army ready

The government must “contract” in the face of the fuel crisis and use emergency powers to reserve the use of certain gas stations for key workers, said Unison, a leading public sector organization in the country.

In light of the crisis, the government has urged army drivers to prepare to deliver fuel to gas stations if necessary. They receive special training before they are deployed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wanted to reassure, however, and assured that the “panic-driven purchases” would be “moderated”.

“People only responded to the call to refuel when they really needed fuel and their cars are full up anyway,” Shapps said in a statement on Monday evening.

In order to solve recruitment problems, the government had already announced that it would temporarily relax visa requirements in order to attract more foreign truck drivers.

The estimated 100,000 driver shortage has been going on for several months due to the combined pandemic and Brexit, with Labor accusing Boris Johnson’s Tory administration of “falling asleep at the wheel” and failing to intervene early enough.

Delivery problems also affect the shelves of supermarkets, fast food restaurants, pubs and others, complaining about delivery delays and exhausted stocks of certain products.

For Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Labor, the fuel crisis is due to the “total incompetence” of the government and its “Brexit management”.

Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister and potential next chancellor, also pointed out the responsibility of Brexit in the current crisis.

“We have worked hard to convince the British not to leave the European Union,” said Scholz on Monday, but “now that they have decided to do so, I hope they can cope with the problems that arise”.