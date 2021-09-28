Petrol shortages in Great Britain | The government and experts see signs of stabilization

(London) After five days of petrol shortages and chaos at petrol stations, the British government and the oil sector announced on Tuesday that they were seeing the first signs of “stabilization”, suggesting an end to the crisis soon.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:59 am Updated at 1:18 pm

Pauline FROISSART Agence France-Presse

Nursing staff, deliverers, teachers … calls for help from professionals who are affected by the long queues in front of the pumps have multiplied since Thursday. As a result, some dealers announced they would be closing outlets due to a lack of truck drivers available to deliver fuel, which annoyed a rush to gas stations and sometimes fights between motorists.

“We are seeing that the situation is improving: the manufacturers are telling us that deliveries to the broadcasters will be resumed as normal,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on British television, whose government asked the army to withdraw on Monday evening.

“The situation is stabilizing,” he felt that it was necessary to calm the situation “in the usual way,” and appeared to reject the organizations’ calls for doctors, nurses, teachers or even prison staff asking for access.

“We can’t stand in line for two or three hours when we have patients to see,” David Wrigley, vice president of the British Medical Association, stormed Sky News.

“If it’s like yesterday, I’ll run out of fuel,” worried Divyesh Ruparelia, a 58-year-old taxi driver who couldn’t refuel on Monday.

Some schools have stated that they will consider moving back to distance learning if teachers fail to make it to schools.

Like the authorities, the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents 65% of UK petrol stations, has seen “early signs” of the end of the crisis at the pumps, with 37% of their stations running out of fuel.

Army ready

This exceptional situation is the most recent consequence of the labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit, with delivery issues affecting supermarket shelves, fast food restaurants and even pubs.

“We are in a situation in which the government has brought the country into chaos due to a lack of preparation,” criticized Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer on Sky News.

The government repeats time and time again that the UK is not short of fuel, but the shortage is due to exceptional demand caused by purchases by consumers worried about running out, as is the case with toilet paper or certain products was.

“The sooner we can all return to our normal shopping habits, the sooner things will return to normal,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and convicted drivers who fill gasoline bottles.

The government assures us that the shortage of truck drivers (100,000 according to experts) who cut supplies to certain stations, at the origin of the weekend’s panic movement, is mainly due to the training delays recorded during the pandemic and the whole affects world. However, he admitted on Tuesday that Brexit was an additional “factor”.

In light of the crisis, he urged army drivers to prepare to deliver fuel to gas stations if necessary. They receive special training before they are deployed.

In order to solve the recruitment problems and to attract more foreign truck drivers, the government has also temporarily relaxed the visa regulations and thus failed to keep its stricter migration promises associated with Brexit.

However, the proposed three-month visas, designed to improve the situation in the hectic run-up to Christmas, have met with skepticism, as experts fear that this will not be enough to attract drivers from the European Union.

Boris Johnson estimated that the British did not want a solution with “uncontrolled immigration”, had tried for “a long time, 20 years, maybe longer”.