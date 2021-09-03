Petroleum Coke Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Petroleum Coke Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global petroleum coke market reached a value of US$ 25 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Petroleum coke refers to a refining by-product that is obtained during crude oil refining and other cracking processes. Numerous grades of petroleum coke can be derived that vary depending upon the quality of the raw material as well as the coking time length and operation temperature. It is a carbon-rich material that is extensively utilized as a fuel with low ash content, high calorific value and high-power output value. It offers exceptional chemical stability and is cost-efficient in nature. As a result, it is widely employed for a vast array of application segments, including the production of metals, cement, anodes, paints, electrodes, fertilizers and bricks, across multiple industry verticals.

Global Petroleum Coke Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing energy demand from across the globe, especially from emerging economies. The continual depletion of conventional energy sources and the rising demand for alternate fuels with high energy output are creating a positive outlook for the market. Since petroleum coke also possesses high fuel stability and lesser risks of combustion during transportation at affordable rates, it is gaining widespread prominence as a key substitute for coal across diverse industries. Supported by rapid industrialization, this is providing a significant thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing applications of the material across the construction sector, facilitated by continual infrastructural developments on the global level. Furthermore, the growing adoption of green fuel-grade petroleum coke that is manufactured by processing liquid fractions in delayed coking units (UCR) is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These product variants contain lower sulfur content while offering higher ductility and resistance to corrosion. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing investments to expand refining capacities and the implementation of numerous stringent regulations to minimize carbon footprint.

Global Petroleum Coke Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corporation, HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Trammo Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Fuel Grade Coke

Calcined Coke

Breakup by Application:

Power Plants

Cement Kilns

Steel

Aluminium

Fertilizer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

