Petroleum Resins Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Petroleum Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global petroleum resins market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Petroleum resins are synthetic hydrocarbons made by the polymerization of unsaturated monomers, such as olefins, diolefins, and aromatic vinyl compounds. They have low molecular weight and can range from liquids to brittle solids. They are widely used in coatings, printing and lithographic inks, paper, paints and varnishes, adhesives, rubber, and concrete-curing compounds.

The escalating demand for green, sustainable, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) resins that are not harmful to humans or the environment represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the need for petroleum resins across the globe. In addition, as petroleum resins have excellent adhesion and chemical resistance properties, they are finding extensive applications in adhesives and sealants, rubber compounding, and printing inks worldwide. In line with this, the increasing number of construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Petroleum Resins Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global petroleum resins market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • KOLON Industries Inc.
  • Lesco Chemical Limited
  • Neville Chemical Company
  • Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.
  • Seacon Corporation
  • Total SE
  • Zeon Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global petroleum resins market on the basis of product, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

  • C5 resins
  • C9 resins
  • C5/C9 resins
  • Hydrogenated resins

Breakup by Application:

  • Paints
  • Adhesives
  • Printing inks
  • Rubber and tires
  • Tapes and labels
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Packaging
  • Consumer goods
  • Personal hygiene
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

