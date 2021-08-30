Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers To 2027

What is Peyronie’s disease?

Peyronie’s disorder may be a condition where connective tissue builds up round the head of the penis, making erections painful and highly unlikely. Peyronie’s disorder also appears to be more common in men who have a case history of such problems as diabetes, heart condition , and atherosclerosis (the buildup of cholesterol, fat, and other material around arteries). it’s also been found to be more common in men who are obese or have low muscle mass. The connective tissue that forms can cover a neighborhood of about two square inches on the shaft or about twenty-five millimeters on a mean shaft.

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/61

Global Peyronie’s disease treatment market is witnessing fastest growth in North America region

Growing number of studies and clinical trials related to Peyronie’s disease is predicted to expand size of the Peyronie’s disease treatment market. for instance , in July 2019, The Journal of Sexual Medicine of the International Society for Sexual Medicine published a study ‘The Effectiveness of 3-D computerized tomography within the Evaluation of Penile Deformities in Patients with Peyronie’s Disease: A Pilot Study, which concluded that computerized tomography did not provide more information than the evaluation with combined intracavernous injection stimulation test and current limitations and price increases limit the utilization of 3D computerized tomography within the assessment of Peyronie’s disease. Moreover, most of the healthcare associations are arising with new guidelines about the treatment of Peyronie’s disease which is further projected to reinforce growth of the Peyronie’s disease treatment market. for instance , in 2018, the Canadian Urological Association (CUA) presented new guidelines recommending the utilization of transforming techniques supported Penile Traction Device of Andromedical (ANDROPEYRONIE) together with collagenase injections for the treatment of patients with Peyronie’s disease.

In April 2018, Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc announced the launch of a replacement indication for XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), the primary and only Health Canada-approved treatment for appropriate patients with Peyronie’s Disease

North America is predicted to carry a dominant position within the global Peyronie’s disease treatment market over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of a rare disease within the region. consistent with the National Institutes of Health, around 1 in 100 men within the us over the age of 18 are diagnosed with Peyronie’s disease. However, supported studies of men who reported having symptoms of Peyronie’s disease, researchers estimate that the particular number of men who have Peyronie’s disease is quite 1 in 10.

Request for a Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/61

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com