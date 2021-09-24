Pharma Glass Packaging Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030

Market Segmentation:

The pharma glass packaging market, the glass vials segment has the highest share which is driven by rising Covid-19 vaccine supply due to surge in global number of Covid-19 infection cases. For instance, as of May 2021, the global Covid-19 infection cases reached to more than 174.5 million with over 3.7 million people died. It created demand for the vaccine production which requires glass vials as primary packaging.

Geographic Analysis

North America is dominated by the growth of the pharma glass packaging market due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. Increasing the disposal of glass in developed countries has impelled the pharma glass packaging market. As per the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) Organization, North American disposes of over 10 million metric tons of glass annually.

Competitive Scenario

Leading players in the pharmaceutical industry are investing in the expansion of the pharma glass packaging manufacturing facilities due to the increasing demand for vaccine production around the globe. For instance, in August 2020, Schott AG has increased its pharma vials production with 2 billion doses capacity requires for Covid-19 vaccines.In Nov 2020, SCHOTT Glass India increased its existing plant capacity by adding a new glass melting tank at Gujarat, India facility. This has increased the capacity to produce glass by 25%, equivalent to 40,000 metric tonnes. Also, in April 2019, Schott Ag has invested more than US 1 Billion in pharmaceutical packaging to expand its global pharmaceutical packaging business.

Some of the leading players include Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, SCHOTT AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bormioli Rocco SpA, Ardagh Group S.A, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, Piramal Glass, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, etc.