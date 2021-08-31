Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market 2021 Demand and Business Outlook- Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Ltd, AptarGroup, Inc, Berry Global, Ampac Holdings, Sealed Air

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market 2021 research report offers qualitative and quantitative insights in relation to industry growth rate, market segmentation, Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market size, demand and revenue. The current Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the industry are analyzed in the report. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.

The Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 14.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Ltd, AptarGroup, Inc, Berry Global, Ampac Holdings, Sealed Air, Tekni Plex, Aphena Pharma, Bilcare Research, Constantia Flexibles and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Gerresheimer introduced a new platform for on body infusion pump “SensAIR”, that can deliver drugs of high viscosity. It is easy to use and helps in self determination of medication.

In February 2020, Berry Global introduced new oval tube, extruded, formed and decorated at facility in United States. These oval tubes are suitable for variety of products other than healthcare such as beauty and personal care or homecare.

In April 2019, Amcor launched a new product named AmLite Ultra Recyclable. This revolutionary product is expected to provide the advantage of a reduced carbon footprint. It is available in various forms such as pillow pouches, stick packs, and bags. The product is certified for recyclability by cyclos-HTP Institute.

In August 2018, Schott announced it expected to increase production capacity of polymer syringes with volume size 1–50 ml, by 2020. This production line will be installed in Switzerland. The company will be able to serve the increasing demand for polymer syringes through this expansion.

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market on the basis of Types are:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

On the basis of Application , the Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital

Others

Regional Analysis For Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

