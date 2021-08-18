Pharmacist arrested for selling vaccination cards on eBay

(Washington) US authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for selling dozens of official cards on eBay that contained evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, the Justice Department said.

Tangtang Zhao sold 125 cards from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the country’s most important federal health agency, for $ 10 each, according to the ministry.

Tangtang Zhao worked in an unknown drug store chain; he had access to these cards, which will be made available to anyone receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

These documents are all the more important as more and more companies, businesses and public events require their employees or customers to provide proof of vaccination.

The pharmacist has been charged with theft of public property in 12 cases and faces 10 years in prison for each case.

“We take seriously and will vigorously investigate any violation that contributes to suspicion about vaccines and vaccination status,” senior ministerial official Kenneth Polite said in a statement.