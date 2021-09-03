Pharmacy Automation Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2028

A number of estimations and calculations have been executed in the credible Pharmacy Automation Market report by assuming a definite base year and the historic year. With this, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Moreover, this market document also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The world-class This report contains the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights of key factors influencing the industry.

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Talyst, LLC.

ARxIUM

OMNICELL, INC.

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

Parata Systems, LLC

ScriptPro LLC

RxSafe, LLC.

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

MedAvail Technologies, Inc.

Asteres Inc.

PerceptiMed, Inc.

BD

Baxter

Fullscript

McKesson Corporation

Innovation Associates

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

vitabook GmbH

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC

Takazono Corporation

TOSHO co., Inc.

Gebr. Willach GmbH

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC.

BIQHS

Grifols, S.A.

Synergy Medical

Yuyama

APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A.

JVM Europe BV

Mediwell Systems Ltd.

E-SANTÉ Technology

Genesis Automation LTD

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

Best Health Solutions

myPak Solutions Pty Ltd.

Mexx Engineering.

Meditec Pty Ltd.

FarmaTools

Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving

Deenova S.r.l.

MEKAPHARM

KUKA AG

Rohmann-Automation GmbH

KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH

Technology Implementation and Management Experts

Med Management

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Global pharmacy automation market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. In 2020, systems segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it includes essential equipment enabling automation of a pharmacy including automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters and automated medication compounding systems. These systems are very cost-intensive as compared to software & services and hence dominate the market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. In 2020, independent segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it primarily includes the pharmacies located in large hospitals with more than 200 beds. These pharmacies located inside hospitals are the primary end users of pharmacy automation including large centralized inpatient pharmacies as well as outpatient pharmacies. These pharmacies require highest possible efficiency to reduce medical errors and offer adequate services to patients. Moreover, these pharmacies have the capital to undertake the expensive investments for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. In 2020, large size pharmacy segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as they are usually located in large hospitals in a centralized system with capacity to procure expensive pharmacy automation systems. Large pharmacies primarily need pharmacy automation to reduce human errors and hence adoption of robotic systems is higher.

On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage and inventory management. In 2020, drug dispensing and packaging segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing demand for automated dispensing machines with increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing need to reduce medication errors is also augmenting the adoption of drug dispensing and packaging solutions. As these systems provide secure medication storage and tracking on patient care units, hospitals are opting for these systems for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. In 2020, inpatient pharmacies segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing need to reduce errors, improve efficiency & speed. Hospitals provide pre-operative and post-operative procedures and have large pharmacies to support these processes. Automation of pharmacies is expected to reduce errors and save resources for hospitals in the long run. Hence, inpatient pharmacies are dominating the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it is the primary source of procurement in hospitals and inpatient pharmacies. With the increasing cost of healthcare, hospitals are focusing on better services for customers along with reducing the errors. Procurement of pharmacy automation solutions through direct tender is more reliable for healthcare providers as they are bought in under terms of contract for service.

Pharmacy Automation Market Country Level Analysis

The pharmacy automation market is analysed and market size information is provided by product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Pharmacy automation market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market as number of pharmacy automation has been increased in last few years, due to increasing high adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of the cancer diseases along with increasing prevalence of the cancer disease in the region. U.S. is expected to dominate in the market and leading the growth in the North America market as continuous increase in rising number of cancer patients in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted periods as in the Asia-Pacific’s countries demand for pharmacy automation are increasing very rapidly. Japan is expected to dominate in the market in the Asia-Pacific market. Japan is one of the leading countries in the world with rapidly increasing diagnosis and treatment rate with rising government initiatives for awareness regarding importance of diagnosis and treatment. Germany in Europe is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 with rising usage of pharmacy automation for simulation for in breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others in the region.

