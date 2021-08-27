Phenolic Resins market swot analysis by top key vendors, demand and forecast research to 2027

A detailed report on Global Phenolic Resins providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Phenolic Resins , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Phenolic resins or phenol formaldehyde resins are the synthetic polymers derived from the reaction between formaldehyde and phenol. Phenolic resins were regarded as the first commercial resins used in manufacturing of molded products such as laboratory countertops and billiard balls. They are also used as coasting and adhesives. Various product types of phenolic resin currently available in the market, include novolac resin, cresol, resol resin, bio-phenolic resin, and formaldehyde-free phenolic resin. Various trade names associated with these products include Bakelite, Aquarius, Maritex, Novo Text, and Oasis, etc. Attributed to its properties such as moisture resistance, heat resistance, adhesion, and high mechanical strength phenolic resins find prominent application in number of industrial activities such as laminates, offshore oil drilling, molding compounds, insulation purposes, hardeners, fire retardants, abrasives, friction materials, wood-adhesive, and others.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/341

Top Key Players in Phenolic Resins market: BASF, SE, Hitachi, Chemical, Co., Ltd., Ludwigshafen, Verbund, Sumitomo, Bakelite, Co., Ltd., Georgia, Pacific, Chemicals, LLC, SI, Group, Prefere, Resins, Momentive, Specialty, Chemicals, Inc., DIC, Corporation, Kolon, Industries, Inc., and, Mitsui, Chemicals, Inc.

Regional Analysis For Phenolic Resins Market:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Phenolic Resins market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Regulatory framework pertaining to phenolic resins include Japan Society of Occupational Safety that marks the permissible concentration of phenol and formaldehyde for the production of phenol resins and Industrial Safety and Health Act that has stated phenol and formaldehyde as labeled substance which allows the usage of phenol resins in various applications. Other agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), European Phenolic Resins Association (EPRA), and, REACH are also some of regulatory bodies for phenolic resins industry. These bodies ensure consumers’ health & safety by limiting pollution, and hazardous emissions pertaining to this industry.

Request For Sample Copy of This Premium Research Phenolic Resins Market : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/341

Request for Sample Copy Get Exclusive Discount Buy now

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global for Phenolic Resins market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Phenolic Resins Market.

Detailed market analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

The global phenolic resin market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific has been the dominant market of phenolic resins in terms of consumption, thereby accounting for almost more than one-third share of the global phenolic resin market. This region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period (2016-2024), owing to the regulatory governing frameworks promoting the usage of lightweight composites in the automotive industry. Other driving factors for the significant growth in Asia Pacific include rapidly increasing population and rapid urbanization. According to the recent trends, phenolic resin manufacturers are gradually shifting their production bases from North America and Europe to emerging economies such as Asia in order to capitalize upon economies of scale by tapping in on low cost labor and extensive resource pools to increase production of phenolic resins.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com