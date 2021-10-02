Philippine President Duterte announces his withdrawal

The announcement came as a surprise: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wants to retire from politics.

Manila (AP) – Controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte does not want to run for vice president in the 2022 election and step down from politics. He surprisingly announced it on Saturday.

He referred to inquiries that residents of the island nation called such a candidacy a violation of the constitution.

Duterte has been the subject of international criticism mainly because of his campaign against drug-related crime, as people were said to have been murdered in the process. His term of office ends on June 30, 2022.

According to the Philippine Constitution, a president can only serve one six-year term and cannot stand for re-election. Observers criticized that if Duterte ran for vice-president, he could end up returning to president if his chosen successor proved incompetent.

The 72-year-old Duterte now wants to support his close long-time adviser Christopher Go. He registered with the electoral commission on Saturday as a candidate for the vice-presidency of the ruling PDP-Laban party for the 2022 elections. Previously, Go had refused his nomination as president. It is currently still open who will be elected Duterte’s successor for the party on May 9, 2022.

For his part, Duterte had been appointed vice-president by his party. According to observers, everyone thought he would accept it. But now he said: “In obedience to the will of the people who elected me to the presidency many years ago, I tell my Filipino citizens that I will follow what you want and today I announce my withdrawal from politics. “