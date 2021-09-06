Philippines Cards and Payments Market Report-Top Manufacturers, Growing Demand and Supply | EastWest Bank

Philippines Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Philippines cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

– In April 2018, the central bank launched an instant payment service – InstaPay, under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) framework – in an effort to boost electronic payments. The service is available 24/7, 365 days. Users can transfer funds up to PHP50,000 ($952.56) per transaction instantly. The service can be availed by individuals, businesses, and government agencies having savings, current or e-money accounts with participating banks. The service can be accessed through mobile banking apps or internet banking services. As of November 30, 2019, there were 45 participants in the InstaPay service. Furthermore, the central bank launched the National QR Code Standard – QR Ph, in November 2019, enabling merchants to accept electronic payments. The funds are transferred through InstaPay.

– To foster healthy competition in the Filipino credit card market, the central bank approved the new Philippine Credit Card Industry Regulation Law in May 2018, which is intended to ensure safe, efficient and fair business conduct. The law comes with Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) that are set to allow new players, other than banks, their affiliates and subsidiaries, into the credit card market. The entry of new organizations is expected to result in transparent and competitive interest rates, innovative products and enhanced services. In addition, the new IRR tackles customer concerns associated with credit cards, including the transparency of charges and fees, unfair collection practices, immediate payments posting, consumer data confidentiality, and the fast resolution of complaints and disputed transactions.

– To boost electronic payments in the Philippines, international payment solutions are making an entry into the market. GrabPay is a digital payment solution launched by Grab in the Philippines in October 2018. The solution allows users to pay for in-store payments by scanning the merchant’s QR code. It also allows users to make payments on online stores and apps and funds transfers and bill payments. Popular alternative payment solutions such as PayPal and Masterpass are also present in the market.

