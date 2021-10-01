Philippines | Election season looks like “a circus”

(Manila) Election season began in the Philippines on Friday with celebrities on small screens, politicians and at least one inmate competing for positions from president to city council among thousands of candidates.

A week-long registration process marks the start of a seven-month campaign for more than 18,000 jobs, but the pandemic and economic plight from repeated lockdowns could dampen the festive mood this year.

In May, a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally prohibited from a second six-year term, will be elected after a vote that is expected to attract more than 60 million voters.

Still as popular in the polls as he was when he was named head of the country in 2016 by pledging to get rid of the drugs, Mr Duterte has announced that he is running for the office of vice president.

Among the most important candidates for his successor are his daughter Sara and his ally Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, son and namesake of the country’s former dictator.

Ex-actor and city mayor Francisco Domagoso, known by his pseudonym Isko Moreno, and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, who has just retired, also want to run.

The latter went to registration on Friday, ridden on a bus labeled “Man of Destiny”. During his trip, which was broadcast live on Facebook, dozens of supporters waved the national flag on the side of the road.

In this chaotic democracy, election campaigns are often colorful and high-profile, with candidates calling out celebrities to attract crowds.

“Clowns”

“It’s a circus,” political analyst Tony La Vina told AFP.

Voters “feel that in this brief moment they are the bosses and are being courted by suitors who sing, dance or clown them.”

Analysts say this election season could be less festive but could likely be just as deadly as some politicians resort to violence to eliminate their rivals despite the gun ban.

The campaign will “largely” run on social media, La Vina predicted, with rising infections and slow vaccinations limiting mass gatherings.

This could even out the chances of lesser-known candidates in a country where a personality and a recognized name are essential to winning votes, believes Ronald Mendoza, dean of Manila’s Ateneo School of Government.

As long as you pay the price, the country remains plagued by poverty, corruption and a historical culture of favoritism.

Unpredictable

It is too early for analyst Richard Heydarian to name a potential winner in the presidential race.

“A lot will depend on who will show up, how many candidates, presidential debates and what antics the candidates will do,” he said.

Mr Duterte has yet to reveal the name of his favorite, an ongoing concern for the incumbent Filipino presidents who want to avoid arrest.

Many expect it to be his daughter Sara who would likely protect him from prosecution in the Philippines and the International Criminal Court prosecutors investigating his deadly drug war.

Even if Sara Duterte missed the registration deadline on October 8th, she still has until November 15th to register like her father in 2015.

According to Jorge Tigno of the polling institute Social Weather Stations, the president’s support would be a “kiss of death” for the recipient, even if Mr. Duterte’s satisfaction was still 62% in June, compared with 64% in September 2016, according to Das Institut.