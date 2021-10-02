Philippines | President Duterte announces his resignation from politics

(Manila) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his next resignation from politics on Saturday after he unexpectedly resigned from the vice presidency and left the way for his daughter to eventually succeed him as head of state.

According to surveys, the outgoing president remains almost as popular as he did in the 2016 presidential election, including promising to end the drug problem.

However, the constitution prohibits him from running for a second six-year term after an election expected to attract more than 60 million voters.

“The prevailing feeling […] among Filipinos is that I am unqualified and it would be a violation of the Constitution, “said Duterte, 76.

Today I announce my retirement from politics.

At the end of August, Mr Duterte, an authoritarian ruler of the archipelago, announced his candidacy for the country’s vice-presidency in the May 2022 elections, intending to continue his “crusade” against drugs and rebels.

The news was immediately denounced by the opposition, who viewed it as a “wall of smoke” and a parade against possible legal proceedings.

However, a recent poll by PulseAsia Research found that Mr. Duterte had retired and is now number two among preferred vice presidents.

According to another survey by Social Weather Stations, 60% of Filipinos do not believe that the current head of state’s candidacy for vice president is in the spirit of the constitution.

Protect from criminal proceedings

On Saturday, Mr Duterte announced his resignation from the Vice-President at the point where he was supposed to register his candidacy.

Known for his openness, the leader did not indicate when he intended to give up political life.

He also did not say who he would like to succeed as president, but many speculate about the candidacy of his daughter Sara, who belongs to another party. She is currently the best place in the polls.

Should Sara Duterte-Carpio be elected to the highest office, she could help protect Mr. Duterte from criminal prosecution in his country, but also from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The latter gave the go-ahead in September to investigate the government-led anti-drug trafficking campaign, which saw thousands of police killings.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, who holds the office of mayor of Davao City (South) – an office her father held before he became president – said she would not run if her father ran for vice presidency.

Election season kicked off on Friday in the Philippines with thousands of candidates for positions from president to city council.

A week-long registration process marks the start of a seven-month campaign for more than 18,000 jobs, but the pandemic and economic plight from repeated lockdowns could dampen the festive mood this year.

However, if the president’s daughter doesn’t apply by October 8, she has until November 15 to run for the presidential race, as her father did in 2015.

The most important presidential candidates include an ally of Mr. Duterte, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, and the former actor and mayor of Manila Francisco Domagoso, known by his pseudonym Isko Moreno.

For his part, superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao, who has just hung up his gloves, announced his candidacy for president on Friday.