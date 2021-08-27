Phosphor Screen Scanner market analysis by latest trends, demand, key companies & sales data

Phosphor screen scanner is a replacement for long-standing X-ray films. Phosphor screen scanner is a system for scanning an imaging plate. Using phosphor screen scanner, micro objects, biological material or substances can be directly scanned, viewed, and observed. As phosphor screen scanner allows direct in-depth visualization, it eradicates the need to develop a specific film by using chemicals or different scanning methods for observation purpose, like in other radio imaging methods. Phosphor screen scanner has various applications in autoradiography and medical diagnostics. Different types of phosphor screens are used depending on the application and specific requirement. Increasing application in various medical diagnostics are expected to lead to increasing adoption of phosphor screen scanners in rapidly expanding medical industry over the following decade.

Top Key Players in Phosphor Screen Scanner market: Owandy, Examion, Apixia Inc, Soredex, GE Health Care, Konica Minolta, AGFA Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, 3Disc Imaging, 3D Systems, Durr NDT etc

Regional Analysis:

The market research report on the global Phosphor Screen Scanner market offers complete analysis across various regions around the globe. The report contains detailed country-level analysis, market revenue, market value and forecast analysis for the following countries and regions: Geographically, the comprehensive analysis of ingestion, revenue and Market share and growth speed, historical and forecast (2021-2027) of these regions are covered:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Technological advancements and versatile applications of phosphor screen scanner devices make it a very lucrative value proposition

Increasing application and popularity of phosphor screen scanners in autoradiography and medical diagnostics application are factors fueling growth of the global phosphor screen scanner market. Phosphor screen scanner combines application of two technologies namely spectrophotometry and autoradiography, and thus saves time. It is also highly sensitivity and offers high accuracy of quantitative data. These factors are driving medical professional’s attraction towards use of phosphor screen scanner, in turn driving growth of the related market. Phosphor screen scanners require less space are portable. Thus, growing need for diagnostics for various medical conditions creates a vastly conducive market for phosphor screen scanners in the medical industry.

On the basis of screen types, the global market can be classified into general purpose screens and tritium screen types. General phosphors screen types are generally screen of choice used in phosphor screen scanners for northern blots, western blots, southern blots etc. Tritium phosphor screen types are used in detection of weak energy signals. Phosphor screen scanners are also segmented on the basis of applications, which include medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and industrial applications.

Phosphor Screen Scanner Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook:

The global market is also been classified and studied on the basis of regions. The regional classification includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness rapid growth due to growing medical diagnostic industry and rising awareness about phosphor screen scanner applications and advanced features.

