Photo story | Canadians in Afghanistan

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 21, 2021
0

The Canadian armed forces joined the US-led international coalition in October 2001 after the 9/11 attacks to drive the Taliban out of Afghanistan. By 2014, more than 40,000 soldiers took part in the missions. Almost 150 of them were killed in the process. Photojournalist Martin Tremblay visited twice: in 2003 to a liberated country and in 2007 when the Taliban took up arms again. Back in pictures.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021 at 7:00 am

Text and photos: Martin Tremblay La Presse

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 21, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of US attacks British refusal to extradite Julian Assange

US attacks British refusal to extradite Julian Assange

August 11, 2021
Photo of The Cowardly Engineer Jeff Bezos by Elon Musk

The Cowardly Engineer Jeff Bezos by Elon Musk

August 19, 2021
Photo of Fires in Greece | Dozens of villages surrounded by flames on Evia Island

Fires in Greece | Dozens of villages surrounded by flames on Evia Island

August 5, 2021
Photo of Explosion in the port of Beirut | The LGBTQ + community is fighting for healing

Explosion in the port of Beirut | The LGBTQ + community is fighting for healing

August 17, 2021
Back to top button