Pierced underwater pipeline | Ship anchors could have caused the oil spill in California

(Los Angeles) The Coast Guard is trying to find out whether the oil spill that threatens California beaches could have been caused by the anchor of a ship that pierced an oil pipeline, local media reported Tuesday.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 4:19 pm

A total of 15 miles (15 miles) of coastline between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, famous beaches in southern Los Angeles also known for their dolphins, seals and other marine life, have been closed to the public.

Fishing has also been banned due to the leak reported over the weekend from a nearby pipeline that could reach up to 480,000 liters of crude oil.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are some of the busiest in the world. Like other such infrastructures, they face significant delays, compounded by the COVID-19 health crisis, and many cargo and container ships have to wait offshore before they can dock.

These ships are assigned anchor points away from pipelines and other underwater equipment.

But an anchor thrown in the wrong place could pull the pipeline fifteen meters and cause the leak, according to a source quoted by the Los Angeles Times close to investigating the oil spill.

The relief operation has mobilized fourteen special ships that have been busy since Sunday to retrieve as much oil as possible. A little more than 15,000 liters were fetched from the sea on Monday evening.

“We have many professionals working around the clock to clean up this oil spill and protect the public and the environment,” said Rebecca Ore, California Coast Guard captain.

Texas company Amplify Energy, which operates the pipeline through its subsidiary Beta Offshore, sent a remote-controlled vehicle to check the installation and was supposed to dispatch a team of divers after identifying the likely source of the leak.

Its CEO, Martyn Willsher, pledged to “do whatever it takes” to remedy the effects of the oil spill, which floating embankments of the aid workers could partially contain.

Four seabirds stuck in the oil were collected on Monday, but some protected reserves along the coast were polluted.

According to experts, it is still too early to assess the damage, as the consequences for the environment will only be noticeable after several days or even weeks.

The leak at the origin of the oil spill occurred near the Elly Platform, which was built in 1980 to process crude oil extracted from dozens of neighboring wells.

A total of 23 oil and gas platforms are installed in federal waters in Southern California.