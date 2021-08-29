Pitch Coke Market Size Current and Future | Mitsubishi Chemical, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, NSCC, Baosteel Chemical

A2Z Market Research has recently published a research report on Pitch Coke Market. The report is prepared with an aim to provide the best market research solutions to help clients choose the ideal strategy for their business as per their requirements.

The global Pitch Coke market was valued at 23.58 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Pitch Coke refers to a type of coke that is made from synthetic raw material that is used for the production of carbon in combination with binding agents or binders. Its production depends on the output of the coal tar along with the pitch and is manufactured by the process of destructive distillation of coal gas tar pitch or by coking from purity carbon residue and contains low sulphur and ash content along with high content of carbon. These are considered to be essential raw material for building production equipment for solar array panels or semiconductor and the anode in the aluminium smelting. The major fields for it are graphite electrodes, aluminium industry, and many others.

The Pitch Coke report is a research study that predicts that this industry will generate significant profits at the conclusion of the projected timeline, while maintaining a moderate growth rate during that period. The research also contains important information on market dynamics, such as the numerous driving variables that influence the revenue scope of this industry.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are:

Mitsubishi Chemical, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, NSCC, Baosteel Chemical, Tianjin Yunhai Carbon, Jining Carbon, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Asbury Carbons, Ningxia Wanboda, PMC Tech, RuTGERS Group.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Pitch Coke market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Pitch Coke market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Pitch Coke Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Type I, Type II

Market Segmentation: By Application

Aluminum Electrode Material, Carbon Specialties Material

The cost analysis of the Global Pitch Coke Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

The global Pitch Coke Market Report covers:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Pitch Coke Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Pitch Coke Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Table of Contents

Global Pitch Coke Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Pitch Coke Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Pitch Coke Market Forecast

