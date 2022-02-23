Plague, flu, epidemics – what happens after a pandemic is over?

“In a way, after these two long years, we deserved things to get better again, and it seems that is exactly what we have in front of us,” Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained on February 16. 2022 during the press conference after consultation with the Heads of Government of the countries.

Containment measures would have worked, but despite a good outlook, caution is still in order because: “The pandemic is not over yet.”

How do pandemics end?

But what does that mean: the end of a pandemic? There are three medical models for this, explains Malte Thießen, medical historian and author of a book on the history of the corona pandemic:

“There is the smallpox model, it is actually the most beautiful, namely it is the model of eradication through a global vaccination campaign. There is the second model, it is the model You can see a slowdown, so to speak.

This is due to the fact that hygiene measures are improving, so that fleas and rodents no longer play such an important role as carriers. There’s the third model, and that’s what we’ll probably see with Corona, and that’s the flu model. And it’s a bit like learning to live with viruses.”

Plague columns to commemorate

When societies have survived a plague, certain cultural reactions can be observed. There are regional festivals, such as the Oberammergau Passion Play. Monuments were also erected to commemorate the plague.

The so-called plague columns are particularly common in Catholic regions. The Marian column in Prague, for example, was regularly the target of processions. In 1918 it was overthrown as a symbol of Habsburg rule and rebuilt in 2020 after a long controversy.

In addition to celebrations and commemorations, there are also fundamental shifts in social knowledge that make other political actions possible. According to Malte Thießen, a consequence of the cholera epidemic in Hamburg in 1892 was on the verge.

“Improving sanitary measures in cities, you have tuberculosis, which makes people think about living and working healthier, trying to plan healthier homes.”

Social change through pandemics?

But aren’t these social reforms also the result of social struggles? Mark Honigsbaum, medical historian and author of The Century of Pandemics, says:

“It is very difficult to say to what extent pandemics are really responsible for social and political changes. This can be shown more clearly by looking at the demographics.

For example, after the end of the Spanish flu in 1920, there was a real baby boom. But wasn’t the high birth rate also due to the end of the First World War? Today we know, for example: The Spanish flu of 1918-1920 was a global pandemic that killed up to 50 million people. But, says Mark Honigsbaum:

“Many contemporaries were unaware that they were experiencing a pandemic. If you look at the reports from the time, they assume around six million deaths worldwide. And there wasn’t a day when everyone said, oh, it’s finally over. There was no way to detect the virus, no PCR tests, no vaccines.

Are societies learning this?

As difficult as it is to determine the effects at the end of a pandemic, at the start of a pandemic, societies often find that their knowledge is seriously lacking, says Malte Thießen:

“So the unknown threats are the ones that open the window of attention wide, and of course the engagement is particularly high.”

However, this decreases the more we know – or think we know – about a threat. Around 30,000 people died of the so-called Hong Kong or Mao flu in 1969/70 in Germany alone, and up to four million worldwide. But he was hardly noticed in West Germany. The problem seemed far away, in Mao’s China, as its name suggests. As a pandemic, it could have no social consequences in the Federal Republic. Zurich historian Philipp Sarasin says:

“Societies at all times react in a certain way to what comes from outside.”

Social background and disease risk

In quotes, because even if a disease is carried by people where it was not before: pathogens need a favorable environment. This is also created socially: during the plague of 1713 in Hamburg, for example, starving people crept into sealed plague houses because the food supply was better there. And also during the current pandemic we have noticed:

“Of course, the pandemic shows a very unequal distribution of vulnerability and exposure. This is also reflected in hospital admissions. For example, there are more people with a migration background who have worse working conditions and are simply more at risk than me as a teacher working from home.

In Switzerland, for example, we said, look, migrants are more in the hospital, so it is the migrants who are guilty. So, of course, that’s an interpretation of that data.

The decisive criteria are not a person’s origin, sexuality or religion, but their living and working conditions – and access to medical care. Nevertheless, these interpretations create facts: The social management of epidemics always says something about the state of society. Malta Thiessen:

“It’s actually a sign of poverty in the 21st century that people are still so unequal in health and disease. As a historian, I find that downright chilling.”

So can we just end pandemics with strict and limited containment measures and finally celebrate a true Freedom Day? Marc Honigsbaum:

“Pandemics don’t come with nice narrative endings. Be careful: this is not a Hollywood novel where Brad Pitt ends up showing up with a vaccine and saving the world from the zombie apocalypse.

This applies in particular to people who have died or have Long Covid. But also for those who are particularly at risk in the global peripheries or on our doorstep.

