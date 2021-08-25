Plant Growth Regulators Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021 To 2028 | Top Key Vendors Like ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, BASF SE, Bayer AG

Plant growth regulators basically control or regulate the growth processes of a plant, including the formation of leaves & flowers, elongation of stems, and development & ripening of fruits. Cytokinins are plant hormones that regulate several aspects of plant growth and further help in the development of cell division & differentiation, shoot & root growth, delay of senescence, also fruit & seed development. It also delays natural aging, which leads to the death of plants. Moreover, it is utilized to fix the wounded part of any plant. Auxins are utilized as rooting hormones mainly to regulate the growth of plant cells. Auxins are largely used in tissue culture as well as plant propagation.

Leading Plant Growth Regulators Market Players:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF SE

Bayer AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

Nufarm

Syngenta AG

Tata Chemicals Limited

Valent BioSciences Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global plant growth regulators market is segmented into cytokinin, auxins, gibberellins, ethylene, and others

Based on crop type, the global plant growth regulators market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, and others

Based on function, the market is bifurcated into plant growth promoters and plant growth inhibitors

Based on mode of application, the market is bifurcated into fertigation and foliar

